Diwali gift! Nearly 15 lakh UP govt employees to be given one-month bonus

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give one month's bonus as a Diwali gift to roughly 15 lakh state government employees.

All non-gazetted state employees, staff of government-aided educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats, along with daily wagers, will receive 30 days bonus as their Diwali gift.

As per the norms, the maximum allotted bonus would be Rs 6,908 per employee. While 25 per cent of the bonus will be given in cash, 75 per cent will be added to the Provident Fund (PF). Those who do not have PF account will be given a national security certificate for the same amount.

The decision will cause the liability of Rs 1,023 crore on the state exchequer.

The employees, who have retired after March 31, 2020, or are due to retire by April 30 next year, will receive the full amount of eligible ad-hoc bonus. For daily wagers, the bonus will be calculated on the maximum monthly wages of Rs 1,200.This week, the Tamil Nadu government also announced Diwali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore for 2.91 lakh PSU employees in the state.

Group 'C' and 'D' category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings will be given a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia payment of 1.67 per cent, the state government statement said. Eligible permanent workers will receive bonus and ex-gratia of Rs 8,400 each.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for govt workers as Tamil Nadu announces bonus for 2.1 lakh employees

Also read: 'Diwali bonus' for 30 lakh central govt employees; money to be transferred directly to bank accounts