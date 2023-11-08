Investing in a home? Why pollution matters when buying a flat in Delhi NCR

Investments in real estate hit a peak during the Diwali festival season. Investing in a home is perhaps one of the most significant monetary decisions made by an individual. While several factors, such as location, price, amenities, and accessibility, are often crucial in this decision-making process, the level of pollution has now emerged as a critical factor, particularly for those considering buying a home in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

LC Mittal, Director of Motia Group, says, “Delhi NCR is grappling with a severe pollution crisis. The ever-present pollution situation worsens near Diwali. This is impacting the real estate sector of the city the most. Because of this polluted scenery topped with overcrowding, people are looking for more peaceful cities to buy houses. This is all the more a popular notion with Millennials who are working from home. They prefer cities such as Chandigarh Tricity and Dehradun, where urbanisation has not yet affected the normal living standards. With Delhi’s situation worsening year by year, we expect a surge in demand in these cities soon.”

Unfortunately, Delhi NCR, India’s most densely populated region, is a significant hotspot for air pollution. According to the World Health Organization, Delhi is one of the most polluted cities globally, causing major health complications for residents in the region.

This continual exposure to high pollution levels is hazardous, leading to various health issues, including respiratory problems, heart diseases, and a lowered immunity system. Hence, for individuals looking to buy a home where they might spend many years, if not an entire lifetime, the air quality in the vicinity becomes as crucial as any other factor.

The property market in Delhi NCR is increasingly becoming aware of this environmental issue. Homebuyers now give weightage to features such as green cover, air purification facilities, and vicinity of pollution sources while making their choice. Real estate developers are also incorporating features such as green construction practices, indoor air purifiers, and increased plantation in their projects to make them more appealing to environmentally conscious buyers.

Jetaish Gupta, Co-Founder of Adore Group, said, “You should try to find out about the area you are looking for and whether green spaces surround it, has a lot of traffic, or has factories. Also, ask the builder about his dedication to using environmentally friendly and sustainable building materials and practices. Incorporating green building technologies such as air filtration systems and energy efficient designs by real estate developers not only creates a healthier living environment but will, in fact, increase the long-term value of your property.”

Moreover, besides health issues, pollution can also affect the quality of life and the property’s value. Persistent high pollution can lead to faster corrosion and deterioration of structures, while a dwindling quality of life could lead to lower property prices in the long run.

“Properties in areas with better quality air are more likely to retain value in the long run and hence considered a good investment,” said Gupta.

Point to note: Pollution should form part of the checklist before buying a home in Delhi NCR. Your immediate health and investment property are affected, too, as it may not gain value. Thus, you should protect your family’s health by choosing a home with better air quality and investing wisely and sustainably in real estate.