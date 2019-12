Norway has retained its first rank in United Nation's (UN) Human Development Index (HDI) 2019. Norway had a HDI score of 0.954 points. Norway has low income inequality. The poorest 40% of its population has access to 23.1% pef the country's total income. The richest 1% own 10% of the country's total income. Inequality in life expectancy stands at 3% and inequality in education is 4.4%.





ADVERTISEMENT