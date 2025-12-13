Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar has raised serious concerns over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) decision to terminate four senior Flight Operation Inspectors (FOIs), alleging that some of the officers are being unfairly targeted without due process amid the ongoing turbulence surrounding IndiGo.

In a strongly worded post on X, Lazar claimed that one of the terminated inspectors is currently hospitalised with cancer, while another has been implicated in what he described as a “trumped-up case” despite having no direct role in the matters under scrutiny.

According to Lazar, the FOI pilot in question served only as an “alternate officer” and neither approved nor participated in any IndiGo-related or FDTL issues. He alleged that the action reflects a broader pattern of scapegoating rather than accountability.

‘National hero being publicly shamed’

Lazar highlighted the case of Captain Priyam Kaushik, describing him as a “national hero” who had previously saved 65 passengers from a burning Jet Airways ATR aircraft at Bengaluru airport in June 2016. Kaushik was widely lauded at the time for his swift action, which prevented a major tragedy.

After the @DGCAIndia sacked 4 FOIs -one in Hospital with Cancer



🚨 I learnt of another TRUMPED UP

CASE of an FOI Pilot who was an “alternate officer”and never approved or participated in any Indigo or FDTL issues !!!



✈️ Capt Priyam Kaushik a National Hero, who saved 65… https://t.co/wRCYiPei59 pic.twitter.com/4PalEWw1Ny — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) December 13, 2025

He further noted that Kaushik operated one of the first evacuation flights under Operation Kaveri, a joint Indian Air Force-civil aviation rescue effort to bring stranded Indian nationals home from conflict zones.

Lazar alleged that despite Kaushik’s service record and background as the son of a defence officer, he has been “betrayed and shamed” by the DGCA through what he termed false and public accusations.

He also drew attention to the personal toll of the controversy, claiming that Kaushik’s young children have been traumatised by the public humiliation, while his wife had expressed anguish over what she described as unacceptable allegations against an army family.

Veteran pilot also named

The aviation expert also questioned the treatment of Captain Rishi Chatterjee, a pilot with more than three decades of flying experience. Chatterjee, according to Lazar, served as an examiner with Vistara, currently flies the Boeing 787, and played a key role in establishing the airline’s standard operating procedures as assistant chief pilot.

Lazar alleged that Chatterjee, despite having a spotless professional record, was removed without any enquiry, fact-finding exercise or opportunity to respond.

“No enquiry, no questions — just scapegoating,” Lazar wrote, calling the developments “disgusting” and demanding accountability from the aviation regulator.

Lazar questioned whether the public would ever learn the truth behind what he described as systemic issues within the regulator, suggesting that social media may become the only avenue for exposing alleged wrongdoing.

Earlier clarification on Capt Pokhriyal

This is not the first time Lazar has stepped in to counter what he believes to be misinformation involving senior pilots or aviation officials. Earlier, he had publicly clarified reports related to Captain Pokhriyal, stating that narratives circulating at the time were misleading and did not accurately reflect the officer’s role or actions.

By intervening then, Lazar had argued that selective leaks and incomplete information were being used to tarnish reputations without establishing facts — a concern he now says appears to be repeating itself in the case of the terminated FOIs.