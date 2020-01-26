Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India

Out of India's total wealth the richest 10% of the population holds 74.3%. The difference is even sharper for the top 1%. India's richest 1% holds 42.5% of national wealth while the bottom 50% of the population owns only 2.8% of the national wealth. In other words, the richest 1% holds more than four times the wealth held by 95.3 crore people (or the bottom 70% of the population). The bottom 90% of India's population holds 25.7% of national wealth. Wealth of richest 9 billionaires is equivalent to the wealth of the bottom 50% of India's population.

