Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Main highlights from Oxfam report on wealth gap in India

Out of India's total wealth the richest 10% of the population holds 74.3%. The difference is even sharper for the top 1%. India's richest 1% holds 42.5% of national wealth while the bottom 50% of the population owns only 2.8% of the national wealth. In other words, the richest 1% holds more than four times the wealth held by 95.3 crore people (or the bottom 70% of the population). The bottom 90% of India's population holds 25.7% of national wealth. Wealth of richest 9 billionaires is equivalent to the wealth of the bottom 50% of India's population.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
Ten key IPOs scheduled to hit the market this year
Ten key IPOs scheduled to hit the market this year
10 stocks to watch out for in 2020
10 stocks to watch out for in 2020
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India ranks 129 out of 189 countries in Human Development Index 2019
India ranks 129 out of 189 countries in Human Development Index 2019
Which countries have the most millionaires?
Which countries have the most millionaires?
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?