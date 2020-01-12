These are the stocks to count on, in the year 2020





(Recommended by Santosh Meena, Senior Analyst, TradingBells)

Rs 240The company has a strong order book and witnessed stellar revenue growth in the last financial year. It has an excellent track record of early execution of projects and debtor days have improved significantly. Management has revised upwards its revenue growth guidance to 50-60% for FY20. The debt to equity ratio is at a very comfortable level despite having a strong order book growth.Technically, after breaking out from its downward sloping trend, it is continuing its upward journey where it has outperformed the midcap index. In the downside, 200-DMA of 180 has become a strong base while in the upside, it is likely to break out of the previous high of 228 where 240 would be the next target.