These are the stocks to count on, in the year 2020 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

These are the stocks to count on, in the year 2020

PNC Infratech

Target price: Rs 240

The company has a strong order book and witnessed stellar revenue growth in the last financial year. It has an excellent track record of early execution of projects and debtor days have improved significantly. Management has revised upwards its revenue growth guidance to 50-60% for FY20. The debt to equity ratio is at a very comfortable level despite having a strong order book growth.
Technically, after breaking out from its downward sloping trend, it is continuing its upward journey where it has outperformed the midcap index. In the downside, 200-DMA of 180 has become a strong base while in the upside, it is likely to break out of the previous high of 228 where 240 would be the next target.

(Recommended by Santosh Meena, Senior Analyst, TradingBells)
ADVERTISEMENT
 

BT NEWSFLICKS

more
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
How long will the rich be able to lead a lavish life post retirement
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2019
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India's smartphone market may soon have a new leader
India ranks 129 out of 189 countries in Human Development Index 2019
India ranks 129 out of 189 countries in Human Development Index 2019
Which countries have the most millionaires?
Which countries have the most millionaires?
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?
Road accidents: How bad is the situation in India?
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
Gold reserves held by central banks around the world
What employee issues worry Indian employers the most
What employee issues worry Indian employers the most