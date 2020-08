Reliance Jio is testing its own payments app in India. As per the latest reports, Reliance is testing the Jio Pay in over a thousand Jio Phones. The company has plans to roll out the feature for a wider audience soon. It was earlier being reported that Jio is working with National Payments Corporation of India to make its payments system available to over 388 million Jio Phone users in India. Here is all you need to know about Reliance's new Jio Pay.





ADVERTISEMENT