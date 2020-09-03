How different is US Open 2020 due to pandemic protocols?

US Open 2020 will be different this year due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. The French Open got postponed and Wimbledon was cancelled in 2020. This will be the first Grand Slam, A-list players will be seen at after a hiatus of almost seven months. But there are several protocols in place and Flushing Meadows will not look the same as other years. Many former champions have pulled out amid the virus scare and those that are in the race, are treading with care. Here is what we can expect at the US Open which kicks off today in New York.



Story: Rashi Bisaria



ADVERTISEMENT