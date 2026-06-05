Khan Sir could face arrest after a FIR was filed under the Arms Act amid a firing incident

A fresh twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir after Bihar Police registered an FIR under the Arms Act in Kadamkuan police station against him in connection with the violent clash between two coaching institutes in Patna. The development comes days after alleged firings were reported outside Khan Global Studies (KGS), one of the city’s most prominent coaching centres.

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The incident took place on the night of June 2 in Patna’s Musallahpur area, a major hub for coaching institutes. According to police, a group of 15-20 individuals allegedly linked to a rival Gyan Bindu coaching institute vandalised the KGS premises, damaged property, and assaulted security personnel. One guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

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Initially, Khan Sir, whose real name is Faisal Khan, claimed that “8 to 10 rounds” of gunfire were fired outside the institute and alleged that individuals associated with a rival Gyan Bindu coaching centre were behind the attack. He argued that his institute’s affordable fee structure and strong examination results had made it a target of competitors.

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However, the case took a dramatic turn after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing two security guards linked to Khan Global Studies firing shots into the air following the clash. After verifying the footage, Patna Police registered a separate case and detained the two guards for questioning. The weapons allegedly used in the incident have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

According to reports, the FIR filed by police also names Khan Sir based on allegations that he instructed security personnel to open fire during the confrontation. Police are investigating the authenticity of these claims and have questioned the educator as part of the ongoing probe. Khan Sir has denied any involvement in the firing and maintained that his institute was the victim of a planned attack.

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Earlier, police had arrested Raushan Anand, director of a rival coaching institute, along with two others in connection with the vandalism case. Investigators believe rivalry between coaching centres, particularly over claims related to student success in Bihar Police recruitment examinations, may have contributed to the conflict.

The controversy has also sparked a wider debate about the regulation of Bihar’s rapidly growing coaching industry. State ministers have indicated that the government may introduce stricter guidelines and oversight mechanisms for coaching institutes to prevent similar incidents in the future.