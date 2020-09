Recession is defined as a fall in the overall economic activity for two consecutive quarters (six months) accompanied by a decline in income, sales, and employment. In independent India's history, four such years of negative GDP growth were registered. They saw a contraction of -1.2% (FY58), -3.66% (FY66), -0.32% (FY73) and -5.2% (FY80). The recession looming now is different from previous recessions as it comes with a fresh set of challenges.



Story: Mudit Kapoor





