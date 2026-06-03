RBI MPC June 2026: Gita Gopinath sees rate pause amid inflation and growth risks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% during its June 3-5 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, as policymakers balance emerging inflationary risks against the need to support economic growth.

Adding to expectations of a status quo, Gita Gopinath, former Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the central bank is likely to remain on hold in the near term and adopt a data-dependent approach before considering any policy action.

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"I expect that in the near term the RBI will likely be on hold, but then eventually maybe in the future depending upon developments and what's happening with inflation, they can respond," Gopinath said in an interview ahead of the policy announcement.

Inflation risks vs growth concerns

The RBI has maintained the repo rate at 5.25% since December 2025 while retaining a neutral policy stance. The central bank is now confronting a challenging mix of factors, including higher crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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At the same time, there are indications that economic activity has moderated, complicating the policy outlook.

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According to Gopinath, policymakers need to carefully assess both inflation and growth dynamics before deciding on any future move.

"And so therefore, maybe waiting for more data to see what's happening to inflation, what's happening to economic activity before raising rates would probably be one approach to take," she said.

She noted that while higher oil prices have increased inflation risks, the impact on consumer prices has so far been limited because the pass-through to retail fuel prices remains relatively contained.

"There's been some increase but not that much," she said, referring to fuel prices at the pump.

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Rate hike

Market participants broadly share the view that the RBI is unlikely to raise rates in the current environment.

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According to DSP Mutual Fund's Fixed Income Desk, the MPC will "most probably not" hike rates in June.

"Our base case scenario is a no rate hike in the upcoming June policy. The RBI rarely jumps straight to a rate hike. Instead, they follow a step-by-step sequence before pulling the trigger on rates to defend the currency," the fund house said in a note.

DSP Mutual Fund pointed out that the RBI has already deployed multiple measures to address currency pressures, including liquidity operations, variable repo rate (VRR) auctions, and buy-sell swap interventions. Recent VRR auctions have remained undersubscribed, indicating that liquidity conditions remain comfortable.

Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao has also argued that monetary policy should primarily focus on inflation and growth rather than being used to defend the currency, reinforcing expectations of a policy pause.

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The Rupee issue

Gopinath also backed the RBI's management of the rupee amid disruptions caused by developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader West Asia crisis.

"The RBI has handled this very well. They have let the rupee adjust, which it should do because we have a change in the international environment," she said.

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According to her, some depreciation of the rupee is a natural consequence of higher oil prices and changing global conditions. However, she supported interventions aimed at preventing disorderly market movements.

"I think what you should avoid is doing an intervention that keeps the currency from simply not moving at all," she said.

Gopinath warned that excessive intervention could discourage foreign capital inflows if investors believe the currency will eventually weaken sharply once support is withdrawn.

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Wait-and-watch mode

SBI Research has also projected a status quo in the June policy review, noting that inflation remains within the RBI's tolerance band despite upside risks from crude oil.

Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, expects both the policy rate and stance to remain unchanged.

"Globally the world is faced with stagflation, and India has a unique position where domestic growth is driving the economy, with exchange depreciation raising the possibility of imported inflation," he said.

With inflation risks emerging but growth still requiring support, analysts expect the RBI to maintain its wait-and-watch approach and rely on incoming data before considering any shift in monetary policy.

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(With ANI inputs)

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