'Not a platform for personal...': Army officer who proposed during passing out parade may face action

A marriage proposal by a newly commissioned Army officer during a Passing Out Parade in Nashik has drawn criticism from the Indian Army's senior leadership, with officials viewing the public gesture as a violation of military norms and established protocols.

Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed to his partner, Arushi, at the conclusion of the Combat Army Aviation Training School's (CAATS) Passing Out Parade (POP) in Nashik on May 2. Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from users.

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Still dressed in his ceremonial uniform after successfully completing his aviation training, Captain Bhardwaj went down on one knee in front of fellow officers, instructors, family members and guests and asked Arushi to marry him. She accepted the proposal and embraced him as the crowd applauded.

Captain Bhardwaj said the proposal had been planned to coincide with the milestone event.

"We have all become pilots, instructors today (May 2). It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. I don't think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancée too. That was the whole idea," he said.

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However, sources in the Indian Army said the incident was met with strong disapproval at senior levels. According to insiders, the act amounted to a violation of the Defence Technical Publicity Rules (DTPR), 2004, as well as internal directives governing military ceremonies and conduct.

"The Passing Out Parade is a formal military occasion that marks a significant professional milestone. It is not a platform for personal displays or private celebrations," a source said.

Sources further stressed that personal moments should remain private and should not overshadow ceremonies where officers are formally commissioned and entrusted with responsibilities in service of the nation.

"Such occasions carry immense dignity and symbolism. Every institution and ceremony has its own sanctity, which must be preserved and respected with the utmost seriousness," the source added.

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The CAATS Passing Out Parade marked the successful completion of training for officers from helicopter, pilot-observer, instructor and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) courses. A total of 59 officers graduated during the ceremony, while 25 officers received their Flying Wings after completing Basic Flying Training.

(With inputs from UNI)