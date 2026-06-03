SPIEF Director Alexey Valkov highlights India’s growing role in BRICS dialogue

India continues to be among the top participating countries at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), underscoring the growing importance of India-Russia business ties amid a rapidly evolving global economic landscape.

Speaking to Business Today on the sidelines of SPIEF 2026, Alexey Valkov, Director of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, said India remains one of the most strongly represented countries at the annual gathering and plays a prominent role in discussions around BRICS and emerging economic partnerships.

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“India as a participating country at the St Petersburg Forum is always in the top 10 countries represented at SPIEF,” Valkov said.

According to Valkov, the BRICS agenda is among the key themes being discussed at this year’s forum, alongside engagements under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and ASEAN frameworks. He noted that Indian businesses have consistently participated in SPIEF and that the dialogue between Russian and Indian institutions has deepened over the years.

Valkov said the Roscongress Foundation, which organises SPIEF, has signed more than five cooperation agreements with Indian organisations aimed at strengthening business and institutional engagement between the two countries.

He also highlighted that Roscongress and its Indian partners jointly organised a business event in December that formed part of the broader programme surrounding high-level Russia-India engagement.

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“Such discussions must continue on the platform of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and beyond,” Valkov said, stressing that SPIEF is part of a wider ecosystem of events designed to maintain year-round dialogue between Russia and its international partners.

Apart from SPIEF, Roscongress organises several major forums including the Eastern Economic Forum and Russian Energy Week, which focus on the Asia-Pacific region and the energy sector respectively.

As Russia increasingly positions BRICS as a platform for economic cooperation among emerging economies, India’s continued presence at SPIEF highlights the strategic importance both countries attach to bilateral trade, investment and multilateral engagement.