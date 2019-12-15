These are the top ten most innovative economies of the world

The World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report for 2019 ranks 141 economies on their innovation capability. The innovation ecosystem is measured with the help of five sub-pillars-commercialization, Interaction, and diversity, administrative requirements, research and development, and entrepreneurial culture. Other important factors like education and the intensity of competitive skills they possess also help determine the country's innovation capabilities.



Here are 10 of the world's most innovative economies:

