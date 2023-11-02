DDA Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023: Check locations, flat sizes, price, application process and more

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be launching its biggest housing scheme ahead of Diwali — DDA Housing Scheme 2023, under which interested buyers can buy flats in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida. The scheme is expected to be launched in the first week of November or before Diwali.

DDA is expected to issue booking applications for around 32,000 flats in Delhi-NCR and the allocation will be based on 'First Come First Serve' basis. As of now, 24,000 flats are ready, while the construction work for 8,500 flats is still on, which will be done in the next six months.

The flats would cater to different income groups, such as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), Middle-Income Group (MIG), High-Income Group (HIG) and Super High-Income Group (SHIG) flats and penthouse. Luxury flats too will be a part of this scheme.

Location

The flats will be available in Narela, Dwarka, Sector 19B, Dwarka Sector-14, Vasant Kunj and Loknayak Puram in the planned phase.

Price range

As per reports, EWS flats may be sold at Rs 11 to 14 lakh, while the LIG flat will be available in the range of Rs 14 to Rs 30 lakh. MIG flats may begin from Rs 1 crore, while HIG may be priced at Rs 2.50 crore and Super HIG flats’ rate will begin from Rs 3 crore.

Flats available

As per the DDA notification, more than 700 flats are in the EWS category and 900 in the MIG category in Dwarka Sector 19B. Under the SHIG category, 170 flats are available, while 14 penthouses are ready as of now.

Narela has more than 5,000 flats in the EWS category. In the MIG category, it has 1,900 flats and 1,600 in HIG. In Loknayak Puram, 200 flats are available in the EWS category and around 600 flats in the MIG category.



How to apply

Interested persons have to visit official website of DDA i.e., dda.gov.in/eservices.dda.org.in, and have to create login credentials using PAN and other details & thereafter login with the same and register themselves.

One can get more information on the DDA call centre number 1800-110-332. One can also check DDA official website once the scheme is launched for details.

Application process for DDA Housing Scheme 2023

After DDA launches the DDA Housing Scheme 2023, one can visit and follow the steps given below:

1. Visit DDA's website - DDA.gov.in

2. Complete the online process and submit documents

3. Save the application number for future reference.

More projects

In June this year, DDA opened the online registration procedure for over 5,500 flats as part of its Phase IV housing programme. Under the scheme, registration for 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela was started. Besides, registration for 900 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Narela, 4,400 Low Income Group (LIG) houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur and Narela was also initiated.

The housing project was aimed for the EWS and LIG segments. Applicants for booking and registration of EWS flat were asked to provide income certificates of the entire family for less than Rs 10 lakh.

