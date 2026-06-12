DDA extends booking deadline: Homebuyers get more time to apply for 3 housing schemes; Check details

The Delhi Development Authority has extended the registration and booking deadline for three of its housing schemes, giving buyers and investors more time to apply for homes in the capital at a time when property prices in Delhi-NCR are rising sharply.

Buyers can now register till June 30, 2026, under DDA Towering Heights, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and DDA Karmyogi Awaas Yojana. The extension is expected to help those looking for government-backed housing options in Delhi, especially first-time buyers and those working with a limited budget.

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The move comes as housing prices in Delhi-NCR continue to climb. According to Anarock Research, residential property prices in the region have risen by nearly 24% in the past year, the highest among India’s seven major cities. Average residential property rates have also increased from around Rs 7,200 per sq ft to nearly Rs 8,900 per sq ft.

Against this backdrop, DDA schemes are being seen as an alternative for buyers who want relatively lower prices, authority-approved projects, transparent payment structures and publicly available documents.

What has DDA extended?

Under the latest extension, registration and booking for the following schemes will remain open till June 30, 2026:

DDA Towering Heights: Premium flats

DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana: For general homebuyers

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DDA Karmyogi Awaas Yojana: For serving and retired government employees

According to Kushagr Ansal, Director, Ansal Housing, DDA housing schemes can offer buyers a more transparent and regulated route to home ownership, but buyers should carefully assess location, total cost, connectivity and future needs before making a decision.

Why DDA schemes matter for Delhi-NCR buyers

Buying a home in Delhi-NCR has become increasingly difficult for many middle-income buyers as private housing projects demand higher budgets. DDA schemes, on the other hand, offer homes at prices fixed by the authority.

Since these projects are approved by the authority, the risk is relatively lower compared to unverified private projects. The payment structure is also more transparent, project documents are available publicly, and buyers can directly verify details before booking.

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This makes DDA schemes particularly relevant for first-time homebuyers, though experts caution that buyers should not make decisions only based on lower prices.

DDA Towering Heights: For premium buyers

DDA Towering Heights is coming up in Karkardooma in East Delhi and is being positioned as a premium housing project. It is expected to be Delhi’s tallest residential tower.

The project will have around 48 floors and only 2 BHK premium apartments. It is being developed under the Transit-Oriented Development model, which means buyers can expect better connectivity to the Metro and major roads.

The scheme may appeal to buyers looking for a high-rise lifestyle, a better location in East Delhi and premium facilities. However, buyers should evaluate the total cost and their financial position before booking.

DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana: For first-time and budget buyers

DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The flats are mainly located in different sectors of Narela and Siraspur.

The scheme includes ready-to-move 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats. DDA is also offering a special discount of up to 25% across categories. Prices start from Rs 9.60 lakh, while LIG flats are priced around Rs 18.35 lakh to Rs 18.43 lakh.

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This scheme may be suitable for low-budget and middle-income buyers, especially those planning to buy their first home in Delhi.

DDA Karmyogi Awaas Yojana: For government employees

DDA Karmyogi Awaas Yojana is meant for serving and retired government employees. The flats are located in Pocket 6, Pocket 9 and Pocket 13 of Sector A1-A4 in Narela.

The allotment will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The starting price of an EWS category 1 BHK flat is around Rs 34.03 lakh. A MIG category 2 BHK flat starts at around Rs 79.81 lakh, while a HIG category 3 BHK flat starts at around Rs 1.14 crore.

The final price will depend on the flat size, location and scheme conditions.

Which buyers should consider these schemes?

For first-time homebuyers, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and other affordable housing options may be worth considering. However, buyers should look beyond price and assess location, basic facilities, loan eligibility and long-term living needs.

For government employees, Karmyogi Awaas Yojana may be a suitable option as it has been designed specifically for serving and retired government staff.

For premium buyers, Towering Heights may be attractive because of its high-rise format, East Delhi location and connectivity potential. However, any expectation of future price appreciation should be treated with caution.

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Should investors look at DDA schemes?

Experts say DDA schemes are often seen as reliable because they are backed by the government and come with fixed pricing and greater transparency. If infrastructure improves in these areas, there may be scope for future growth.

However, investors should remember that there is no guarantee of property price appreciation or rental returns. Investment decisions should depend on location, demand, market conditions and budget.

Buyers should avoid investing only because a scheme is government-backed, cheaper than private projects or being aggressively promoted.

What buyers should check before booking

Before booking a flat, buyers should carefully check project approvals, layout plans, construction status and possession timelines. They should also compare DDA project prices, connectivity, facilities and maintenance charges with nearby projects.

Buyers must also assess whether they can comfortably manage the down payment and EMI. Experts say EMI obligations should be aligned with income, and buyers should retain enough emergency savings even after booking a home.

Large housing and infrastructure projects may take time to complete, and future price growth depends on several factors, including demand, jobs, infrastructure and overall market conditions.

For buyers looking to own a home in Delhi, the deadline extension offers more time to assess these schemes properly. But the decision should be based on affordability, location and long-term use, not just the extended booking window.