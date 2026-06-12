IFCI shares zoom 20% to hit 52-week high; here's the reason

Shares of state-owned IFCI Ltd soared 20 per cent in Friday's trade to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 84.63. At this level, the stock has gained 38.44 per cent in a month and 73.74 per cent over the last six months.

Some market participants attributed the sharp rise in IFCI shares to its indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The state-owned lender holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

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The rally gained momentum amid renewed optimism over NSE's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), which is reportedly expected to hit the market later next week.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE, and the stock has been gaining traction amid expectations that the exchange's public listing is nearing the final stage.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "IFCI has seen a strong spurt in price and volume and has reached a 52-week high. The counter has witnessed a breakout around the Rs 65-70 zone and skyrocketed from thereon. Additionally, the recent correction has been firmly bought into. The indicators are extremely stretched, with nearby resistance in the Rs 88-90 range. It is advised to trail profits till momentum persists."

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According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "IFCI stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 74.93. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 85 could lead to an upside target of Rs 91 in the near term."

Q4 earnings

For the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported total revenue from operations of Rs 470 crore, compared with Rs 413.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of around 13.63 per cent.

Interest income during the quarter rose to Rs 153.40 crore from Rs 149.07 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT), however, declined to Rs 34 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 260 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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As of March 2026, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.