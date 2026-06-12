Google Management has lost its moral compass! Director resigns over company's military ties

René Mayrhofer, Google’s director for the Android platform security, has reportedly resigned over the company’s latest deal with the US Department of Defence. According to a Business Insider report, Mayrhofer shared a farewell note to employees stating that his departure had become "unavoidable" after Google signed a deal allowing the Pentagon to use its AI models for classified work.

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“Google management has quietly abandoned the goals to become carbon-neutral because of the AI model energy usage,” he stated in a note titled “Google Management Has Lost Its Moral Compass.”

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“Worse, the current Google management is now signing deals with the US Ministry of War, where 'any lawful purpose' by the current US government has already been repeatedly demonstrated to be in violation of international laws,” he added.

Why René Mayrhofer is leaving Google?

In the farewell note, Mayrhofer highlighted that he was offered a job at Google in 2017, but he stated that “times have changed” over the years, and the company is not as transparent as it used to be when it comes to certain decisions. He also wrote about Google’s environmental goals and ethical technology development, which have changed drastically.

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Reportedly, Google’s AI principles from 2018 stated that they pledge not to use AI to develop weapons or surveillance tools. However, in February 2025, the guidelines were reportedly updated that removes this restrictions.

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He stated, “None of this (Google and Pentagon deal) is being debated or communicated within the company,” and the majority of the decisions are being managed by the top-level management.

As the company goes ahead with the deal, Mayrhofer said, “I am a pacifist, and have long ago decided that I will not personally work for militaries engaging in offensive warfare.”

“Proactively harming people is not something that I can or will be involved with,” he added.

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Andreas Kirsch, a research scientist at Google DeepMind, cited a similar reason to leave the company.

Mayrhofer will reportedly serve his notice period at Google until August 31, 2026, to hand over the projects. After Google, he plans to work on privacy, encryption, digital identity, and operating system security.