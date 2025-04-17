Deepika and Ranveer set to move into Rs 100 crore quadruplex in Bandra near SRK's Mannat

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for an exciting new phase—not just as parents-to-be but also as homeowners of one of Mumbai’s most opulent residences. The couple is preparing to move into their newly completed sea-facing quadruplex apartment in Bandra Bandstand, located near Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic home, Mannat.

Spread across the top four floors of a premium high-rise—from the 16th to the 19th—their new home spans approximately 11,266 sq. ft. of interior space, along with a 1,300 sq. ft. terrace that overlooks the Arabian Sea. The property is reportedly worth over ₹100 crore and reflects a blend of luxury, comfort, and panoramic ocean views.

The move coincides with the couple’s most personal milestone yet: the upcoming birth of their daughter, Dua, expected in September 2024. Deepika, recently seen in Mumbai sporting her baby bump, is said to be planning the move with Ranveer shortly after Dua’s arrival.

This residence marks a major transition for the duo, who have shared their journey with fans ever since their private wedding in Italy in 2018. The new home is a natural progression in their journey, offering a serene and luxurious backdrop as they step into parenthood.

Alongside this new address, the couple also owns a ₹22 crore bungalow in Alibaug, bought in 2021, cementing their love for premium, tranquil locations that balance urban life with peaceful retreats.

Fans are already buzzing with anticipation over their next chapter, waiting to catch glimpses of life inside their sea-facing sanctuary—one that seems destined for family memories, celebrations, and a fairytale beginning.