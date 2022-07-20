Delhi RERA asks DDA, DSIDC to get projects registered

Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIDC) or any other organisation undertaking plotted development in Delhi will have to be registered with Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Delhi RERA), or face punitive action.

Anand Kumar, Chairman of the Delhi RERA stated at a session organised by CII-Delhi State Sub-Committee on Real Estate in association with India Sotheby’s International Realty today, “Anybody who is into the real estate development sector whether it is a development authority like Delhi Development Authority (DDA) or Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIDC) or any other such organization - if they are doing plotted development or if they are doing real estate projects, as per section 3, they must get registered with us. And if they do not get registered with us then we have got enough of more power to take action against them under Section 59 and 61 of the Act.”

Upholding the rights of homebuyers, Kumar said, “Even if you are building flats from your own funds, what is the end purpose? Is DDA going to keep these flats for themselves? The answer is No. After they complete the building, they are going to sell these flats to the end users or the buyers. Now if DDA delays the project, if the cost escalates, who is going to suffer? The buyer. Also, anybody who hands over a building or apartment is responsible to maintain the quality for 5 years, as per the RERA Act. Considering all these DDA must register all their projects with us. So, we have said so in very clear terms and our order is on the website. The development authorities must own up to their responsibilities.”

RERA has recently made it mandatory for all projects with an area of 500 sq m to be registered. Similarly, irrespective of the plot size, projects which have eight units or more built on it should also get registered.

“It is critical that the clarification order issued in May 2022 on registration of every project on a land parcel of over 500 sq m or eight units is implemented, and adopted by all developers working in Delhi’s real estate sector. This is a critical move to protect the consumer and end home buyer,” said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty said.

Delhi RERA has now set a deadline of 30 days, within which promoters have to register a project or communicate the deficiency. The regulator has stated that if all documents are submitted properly, a project will be awarded approval within two weeks.

