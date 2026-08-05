DLF eyes Rs ₹2,000 crore from senior living project in Gurugram

"Senior Living, as you know, is a retirement policy scheme that we are going to be launching soon. This is in process now. As soon as we get the data, we will make those announcements accordingly. That is something that we're looking forward to most immediately," Ohri said.

DLF had earlier disclosed that the project would come up along Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 63, Gurugram. The development is expected to have a revenue potential of around ₹2,000 crore and span nearly 5 lakh sq ft, marking the company's entry into India's emerging senior living market.

The company said it also continues to see encouraging demand across its premium residential portfolio, particularly its flagship ultra-luxury project, The Dahlias in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Ohri said around 25-30% of sales at The Dahlias now come from buyers outside the National Capital Region and NRIs, indicating that demand for luxury homes is expanding beyond Delhi-NCR.

"We have interest from all over the country and outside for Dahlias now. Almost over 25%-30% of our business now is coming from rest of India and outside, which is NRI," he said.

He added that apartments at The Dahlias are now selling at more than ₹1 lakh per sq ft, with higher-floor residences fetching ₹1.20 lakh-₹1.25 lakh per sq ft. Entry-level apartments are now priced at over ₹100 crore, while premium residences are selling for ₹160-170 crore, reflecting sustained demand in the country's ultra-luxury housing segment.

During the analyst call, Ohri also said DLF has consciously paced sales at The Dahlias as prices continue to rise and the company remains focused on maximising realisations rather than accelerating volumes.

Advertisement

Besides the senior living project, DLF reiterated that it has a strong residential launch pipeline for FY2027, including Hamilton 2 and the second phase of its Mumbai project, The Westpark.

The planned launch of the senior living project comes as India's retirement housing market gains traction, driven by an ageing population, rising disposable incomes and increasing preference for professionally managed communities offering healthcare, security and lifestyle amenities.