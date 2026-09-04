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Faridabad vs Gurugram: Can affordability make it NCR’s next big housing market?

Faridabad vs Gurugram: Can affordability make it NCR’s next big housing market?

Faridabad is emerging as a more affordable alternative to Gurugram, offering larger homes at relatively lower ticket sizes as property prices rise across established NCR markets. Improved connectivity, upcoming infrastructure and a growing premium housing segment are now strengthening its case as a potential next big residential market.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2026 2:21 PM IST
Faridabad vs Gurugram: Can affordability make it NCR’s next big housing market?Property prices in Gurugram’s key micro-markets have surged, while Greater Faridabad continues to offer larger homes at comparatively lower ticket sizes.

Faridabad is emerging as a lower-cost alternative to Gurugram for homebuyers looking for larger homes without paying the premium commanded by established NCR markets. Improving connectivity, new infrastructure and the expansion of premium housing are increasingly putting the city on the radar of both end-users and investors.

Price gap gives Faridabad an edge

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The biggest advantage for Faridabad remains affordability. Property prices in established Gurugram micro-markets have risen sharply, particularly along Golf Course Road, Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road. In contrast, residential prices in Greater Faridabad remain significantly lower, allowing buyers to access larger configurations at a relatively lower ticket size.

This gap is becoming particularly relevant as homebuyers increasingly prioritise space. Premium projects in Faridabad are now offering 3 and 4 BHK apartments of more than 3,000 sq ft, while comparable luxury housing in Gurugram can command substantially higher prices.

The shift is also visible in the nature of new supply. BPTP's Skynest in Sector 80, for instance, comprises around 325 apartments, with 3 and 4 BHK homes ranging from 3,185 sq ft to 3,856 sq ft. Prices start at ₹4.48 crore.

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Connectivity changes the equation

The affordability advantage becomes more significant as Faridabad's connectivity improves. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, NH-44, the proposed Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway and planned regional connectivity improvements are expected to strengthen links with Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and the upcoming Noida International Airport.

"Faridabad has emerged as a high-potential micro-market, driven by accelerated infrastructure development and dramatically improved connectivity across the NCR," said Mohit Malhotra, Founder & CEO, NeoLiv.

He added that the combination of expanding healthcare, education and industrial ecosystems, along with pricing that remains below comparable NCR micro-markets, is repositioning Faridabad as a potential high-growth real estate market.

From affordability to premiumisation

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Faridabad's appeal is no longer restricted to budget-conscious buyers. Developers are increasingly targeting affluent households with premium amenities, larger apartments and high-rise developments.

"Faridabad is undergoing a significant transformation, emerging as a strong real estate destination in NCR," said Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP. "With improving infrastructure and connectivity, Faridabad is set to gain further prominence."

The emergence of luxury projects suggests that developers are betting on a broader change in buyer demand—from simply seeking cheaper housing to seeking premium lifestyles at comparatively lower entry prices.

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Can it challenge Gurugram?

Faridabad is unlikely to replace Gurugram's established commercial ecosystem in the near term. However, its combination of lower entry costs, larger homes and improving connectivity could make it increasingly attractive to end-users who work across NCR and investors looking for the next phase of urban expansion.

Faridabad vs Gurugram: Key Real Estate Differences

Parameter Faridabad Gurugram
Positioning Emerging residential and investment market Established premium residential and commercial hub
Property prices Relatively lower entry prices Significantly higher, particularly in premium corridors
Home sizes Larger configurations available at comparatively lower ticket sizes Larger homes available, but generally at a substantial premium
Luxury housing Growing rapidly, with new premium and high-rise projects Mature luxury market with extensive premium supply
Key connectivity Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, NH-44, FNG corridor and proposed Faridabad-Jewar Expressway Golf Course Road, Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, SPR and Delhi connectivity
Airport advantage Potential connectivity to Noida International Airport; access to IGI Airport Close proximity to IGI Airport
Social infrastructure Growing network of schools, hospitals and retail in Greater Faridabad Well-established schools, hospitals, malls and commercial districts
Major buyer appeal Affordability + larger homes + future appreciation potential Employment access + established infrastructure + premium lifestyle
Investment proposition Infrastructure-led growth story More mature market with established demand
Typical market narrative Emerging NCR growth corridor Established NCR real estate powerhouse
Key challenge Need for further employment and infrastructure development High property prices and affordability constraints
Growth trigger Jewar Airport connectivity, expressways, metro expansion and Greater Faridabad development Continued commercial expansion and infrastructure development

The key question now is whether infrastructure-led demand can translate into sustained price appreciation. If connectivity projects materialise as planned and employment and social infrastructure continue expanding, Faridabad could increasingly move from being Gurugram's affordable alternative to becoming a significant NCR housing market in its own right.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 4, 2026 2:21 PM IST
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