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Good news for Delhi residents! Big development push as DDA clears plans on housing, metro and land use

Good news for Delhi residents! Big development push as DDA clears plans on housing, metro and land use

The DDA board approved the Delhi Master Plan 2047 and related decisions on Wednesday. The move clears the way for home reconstruction, the Narela Metro extension and easier business rules in the capital.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 3:09 PM IST
Good news for Delhi residents! Big development push as DDA clears plans on housing, metro and land useBuilding houses in Delhi is set to become easier as the Delhi Master Plan 2047 is approved.

Building and redevelopment activity in Delhi is set to become easier after the Delhi Development Authority board on Wednesday approved the Delhi Master Plan 2047 and cleared several other decisions linked to the capital's development and public convenience. The board also approved a policy for rebuilding old two-storey residential buildings, a land use change for the Metro's extension to Narela, and new rules aimed at easing business activity, according to media reports.

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The decisions were taken at a DDA board meeting attended by Vice-Chairman N. Saravana Kumar and other senior members of the authority. Along with approving the Delhi Master Plan 2047, the board gave its nod to measures tied to the city's growth and facilities for residents.

ALSO READ: Delhi Master Plan 2047 gets DDA nod: What changes for housing, Yamuna, urban growth; what residents can expect?

DDA clears redevelopment of old Two-storey houses

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved a uniform redevelopment policy for old two-storey houses in several DDA colonies, including Naraina Vihar, offering major relief to homeowners. Many of these houses are over 50 years old and have become structurally weak. Under the new policy, owners will get redevelopment rights similar to those available for vacant plots, addressing a long-standing demand from residents and public representatives.

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However, reconstruction will have to comply with prescribed safety standards, fire-safety regulations, height restrictions and the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR). The decision is expected to bring greater clarity and relief to thousands of homeowners while allowing them to safely rebuild and modernise their ageing properties.

MUST READ: DDA puts leasehold-to-freehold conversions on hold: Which Delhi homes are covered under the policy?

Metro depot planned in Narela for Rithala-Kundli Corridor

Travel between northwest Delhi and Haryana is set to become easier, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approving a change in land use for 19.63 hectares in Narela Sub-City (Zone P-I) to facilitate the construction of a metro depot for the Rithala-Kundli corridor. The extension of Delhi Metro’s Red Line from Rithala to Kundli in Haryana is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity.

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The corridor is likely to benefit thousands of commuters travelling between Rohini, Narela and neighbouring areas of Haryana, reducing travel time and easing pressure on roads. It is also expected to boost Narela’s upcoming residential projects, proposed university hub and local businesses, while helping reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution.

Building approvals simplified under revised UBBL-2016

In a major move to promote ease of doing business, the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 have been amended to simplify the process of getting building plans approved in Delhi. The changes are aimed at reducing procedural hurdles and making construction approvals faster and more efficient.

Under the revised rules, applicants will no longer be required to obtain prior No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Chief Inspector of Factories, or the Forest Department for obtaining building permits. The move is expected to cut paperwork, save time and enable faster clearance of residential and commercial projects.

Other key development decisions

  • Roshanpura Village: Around 1.97 acres of land will be converted from residential to public use for the proposed Veterinary Council of India headquarters.

  • Sarojini Nagar: 24,400 sq m of land at the ‘Y’ plot has been changed from railway to residential use.

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  • Copernicus Lane: Land-use changes for bungalows 12, 14 and 16 have been approved to support higher education and research activities.

  • Ghazipur IFC: Land-use changes have been approved for a waste-to-energy plant in Pocket C and a park in Pocket B, supporting Delhi’s clean and green development.

  • Mangolpuri & Keshopur: The notification of Mangolpuri Phase-I and Keshopur industrial areas has been cancelled, paving the way for better maintenance and management.

With these decisions, the DDA board has cleared the Delhi Master Plan 2047 and a set of related measures, including the rebuilding policy for old two-storey residential buildings, the land use change for the Narela Metro extension and new rules meant to simplify business processes in the capital.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 3:09 PM IST
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