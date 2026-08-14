Are you getting spyware alerts to iPhone's lock screen: What you need to know

What Apple has changed

Unlike standard cybercrime, mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally targeted and require extensive resources, often costing millions of dollars. Consequently, these operations impact only a small group of individuals, historically including diplomats, politicians, activists and journalists.

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Apple stated that it has dispatched its most recent round of warnings to individuals across 110 countries. Since 2021, the firm has periodically released these notifications multiple times a year, ultimately reaching users in over 150 nations.

Why these spyware alerts matter

These attacks involve highly sophisticated mercenary spyware and can require significant resources to deploy. Pegasus, developed by NSO Group, is one example of the type of spyware Apple has referenced.

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Apple does not identify a specific attacker or country when it sends an individual warning. The company also does not reveal the exact indicators it uses to identify potential attacks, saying that doing so could help spyware developers evade detection.

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What should you do if you get an alert?

If you receive a genuine Apple threat notification, Apple recommends taking it seriously and enabling Lockdown Mode, particularly if you believe you could be specifically targeted. The feature limits certain apps, websites and device functions to reduce potential attack surfaces.

You should also watch out for fake warnings. A genuine Apple notification will not ask you to click a link, install an app or configuration profile, or share your Apple Account password or verification code.

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If you receive a suspicious message, you can independently visit account.apple.com and sign in to check whether a genuine threat notification is displayed. This provides a safer way to verify an alert without interacting with potentially malicious links.