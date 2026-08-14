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Are you getting spyware alerts to iPhone's lock screen: What you need to know

Are you getting spyware alerts to iPhone's lock screen: What you need to know

Apple is expanding its spyware threat warnings on iPhones, giving targeted users more visible alerts and security guidance as sophisticated mercenary spyware attacks continue to evolve globally.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Are you getting spyware alerts to iPhone's lock screen: What you need to knowApple expands iPhone spyware alerts to the Lock Screen to warn targeted users faster.

An iPhone user may already know that Apple sends security warnings when it believes a device has been specifically targeted by highly sophisticated spyware. These attacks are very different from ordinary cybercrime.

Now, Apple has expanded how these warnings are shown. The company is displaying threat notifications directly on the iPhone Lock Screen and in Settings, in addition to alerts sent through email and Apple Account pages.

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What Apple has changed

Unlike standard cybercrime, mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally targeted and require extensive resources, often costing millions of dollars. Consequently, these operations impact only a small group of individuals, historically including diplomats, politicians, activists and journalists.

Must Read: Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone to get a major glass makeover in 2027: What we know so far

Apple stated that it has dispatched its most recent round of warnings to individuals across 110 countries. Since 2021, the firm has periodically released these notifications multiple times a year, ultimately reaching users in over 150 nations.

Why these spyware alerts matter

These attacks involve highly sophisticated mercenary spyware and can require significant resources to deploy. Pegasus, developed by NSO Group, is one example of the type of spyware Apple has referenced.

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Apple does not identify a specific attacker or country when it sends an individual warning. The company also does not reveal the exact indicators it uses to identify potential attacks, saying that doing so could help spyware developers evade detection.

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What should you do if you get an alert?

If you receive a genuine Apple threat notification, Apple recommends taking it seriously and enabling Lockdown Mode, particularly if you believe you could be specifically targeted. The feature limits certain apps, websites and device functions to reduce potential attack surfaces.

You should also watch out for fake warnings. A genuine Apple notification will not ask you to click a link, install an app or configuration profile, or share your Apple Account password or verification code.

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If you receive a suspicious message, you can independently visit account.apple.com and sign in to check whether a genuine threat notification is displayed. This provides a safer way to verify an alert without interacting with potentially malicious links.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 2:33 PM IST
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