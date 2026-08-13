Delhi Master Plan 2047 gets DDA nod: What changes for housing, Yamuna, urban growth; what residents can expect?

The document will end a five-year delay in Delhi’s long-term planning and set the course for how the capital grows, houses its population, and manages its environment over the next two decades.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), where the Delhi Master Plan-2047 was approved for further consideration and implementation.



The meeting discussed sustainable and inclusive urban development in line with… pic.twitter.com/TcydwP3Xmv — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 12, 2026

What is a Master Plan?

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A master plan is a long-term planning document that is supposed to provide a conceptual layout to guide a city’s future growth and development.

It includes analysis, recommendations and proposals covering a city’s population, economy, housing, transportation, community facilities and land use.

It is a blueprint intended to set out objectives and strategies to manage development and change over time, according to the DDA.

Addressing Housing and Business Challenges

Delhi is currently grappling with a severe shortage of affordable housing. The share of newly launched homes priced below ₹40 lakh fell from 62% in 2020 to just 11% last year, while luxury housing (₹1.5 crore and above) jumped from 13% of new supply in 2019 to 70% in 2024, with 59% of such units last year priced above Rs 2.5 crore, according to real estate consultancy Anarock.

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The new plan is expected to address this by promoting high-density construction through Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policies and easing land pooling norms. In April, the MoHUA notified the TOD policy to enable high-density construction near metro corridors, while also deciding to regularise 1,511 unauthorised colonies on an “as-is-where-is” basis.

“The implementation of these new policies is poised to attract a massive global investment of ₹25 to ₹30 lakh crore to Delhi,” claimed Bhupender Bazad, chairman of the Delhi Master Plan Committee of Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch (DDVM).

READ ALSO: DDA puts leasehold-to-freehold conversions on hold: Which Delhi homes are covered under the policy?

Key Focus Areas

The MPD 2047 “deliberated on a roadmap for sustainable and inclusive urban growth, with a focus on greater ease of doing business, ease of living, and a cleaner, greener capital,” he said.

Key highlights include the following:

Affordable Housing: Higher housing supply along metro and rail corridors.

Yamuna Protection: A ban on concrete structures in the core Yamuna floodplain (O-Zone).

Simplified Approvals: Amendments to Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 to simplify the building plan approval process.

Redevelopment: A policy for the reconstruction and redevelopment of old two-storey DDA-built residential units.

With the draft plan now pending final notification from the centre, stakeholders hope it will unlock large tracts of land for planned development and curb the unauthorised construction that has stretched over 3,500 hectares in Outer Delhi from Burari and Narela in the north to Najafgarh and Chhawla in the southwest.

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Reasons for Delay

The Master Plan faced a five-year delay, primarily due to prolonged clearance processes at the central level. Although the DDA approved the Master Plan 2041 on February 28, 2023, and forwarded it to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for notification on April 13, 2023, the document remained pending for over three years. Several deadlines were missed during this period, including a 100-day target set by the MoHUA after the Modi government assumed office for its third term.

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