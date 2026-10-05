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Indian housing construction value jumps 83% to $430 billion amid demand boom: CREDAI-Anarock study

Indian housing construction value jumps 83% to $430 billion amid demand boom: CREDAI-Anarock study

The figures reflect a structural shift across major metropolitan markets, where developers have accelerated execution schedules to meet consistent homebuyer demand and absorb rising structural construction costs. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 3:08 PM IST
Indian housing construction value jumps 83% to $430 billion amid demand boom: CREDAI-Anarock studyAlongside residential strength, steady grade-A office space leasing and streamlined institutional financing have provided stability, allowing builders to launch and execute large-scale projects smoothly

Driven by a sustained homeownership movement, rapid urban expansion, and higher input realisations, the total construction value of ongoing housing projects in India reached $430 billion in 2025.

A joint report by developer association CREDAI and real estate consultancy ANAROCK reveals an 83% surge from the $235 billion recorded in 2019, highlighting the residential sector's powerful post-pandemic recovery.

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The joint study was unveiled during a national real estate conclave in the presence of over 1,000 active property developers. The figures reflect a structural shift across major metropolitan markets, where developers have accelerated execution schedules to meet consistent homebuyer demand and absorb rising structural construction costs.

The comprehensive findings outline key performance drivers across the market:

  • Residential Value Growth: Ongoing residential buildout expanded from $235 billion in 2019 to $430 billion in 2025. This rise reflects a combination of increased physical footprint, developer consolidation, and higher material and labor costs. 
  • Path to $1 Trillion: India’s total real estate market valuation currently stands at approximately $600 billion. The sector remains on course to cross the $1 trillion landmark by 2030, anchored by residential expansion and commercial office space absorption. 
  • Top City Dynamics: Prime urban centers continue to command the bulk of ongoing construction value, supported by strong buyer preferences for larger units, well-capitalized developers, and integrated township models. 
  • Commercial and Institutional Backing: Alongside residential strength, steady grade-A office space leasing and streamlined institutional financing have provided stability, allowing builders to launch and execute large-scale projects smoothly. 

Industry representatives noted that institutional credit flows and regulatory frameworks like RERA have further incentivised timely delivery, giving homebuyers higher confidence and maintaining strong project cash flows across primary markets.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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