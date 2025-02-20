India’s first 3D-printed villa opens in Pune: Built in just months the new property is faster, sustainable, futuristic

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL) has introduced India’s first 3D-printed G+1 villa at Godrej Eden Estate, Maan Hinjewadi, Pune, in collaboration with Tvasta Engineering. This milestone in real estate showcases how 3D printing can redefine home construction with speed, efficiency, and sustainability.

The villa, built using additive manufacturing, was completed in just four months after work began in June 2024. The process involved layer-by-layer printing using specialized materials, reducing construction time, material waste, and labour costs while enhancing precision and durability.

Key highlights of the 3D-printed villa:

Innovative design: The villa’s fluid form, created using advanced algorithms, enhances structural integrity and aesthetics.

Energy efficiency: Architectural elements maximize natural light, lowering energy consumption and creating an open, spacious feel.

Sculptural staircase: Unlike traditional staircases, the design integrates an artistic, dynamic element.

Nature-inspired structure: Flowing lines seamlessly blend with the surroundings, promoting harmony and well-being.

Futuristic exterior: The signature layered pattern highlights 3D printing’s precision, giving the villa a distinctive, modern look.

This achievement marks a turning point for India’s real estate sector, paving the way for 3D-printed construction in sustainable urban development.

Vikas Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Properties, emphasized the significance of this innovation:

"At Godrej Properties, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability in real estate. The unveiling of India’s first 3D-printed villa is a testament to our vision of pioneering futuristic, efficient, and eco-friendly construction methods. 3D printing has the potential to transform homebuilding by making it faster, more precise, and significantly more sustainable while incorporating energy-efficient features that reduce the project’s environmental impact. We are proud to introduce this technology to the Indian real estate sector and look forward to exploring its further applications in the future."