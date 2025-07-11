Not only Deepinder Goyal! There’s been an 85% on-year growth in luxury housing purchases

It is not only Deepinder Goyal who has bought a ‘super-luxury’ apartment in DLF’s The Camellias in Gurugram for a staggering Rs 52.3 crore. A report reveals that luxury housing sales have gone up 85 per cent on-year in the January-June period.

According to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia and business chamber ASSOCHAM, the luxury housing segment recorded an 85 per cent year-on-year growth in sales in January-June period with approximately 7,000 units across the top seven cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The report, ‘The New Paradigm in Indian Housing’, revealed that Delhi-NCR led in the sales with ~4,000 luxury units, accounting for 57 per cent share. This is a threefold growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Mumbai followed with sales of ~1,240 luxury units, which is 18 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025. It recorded a growth of 29 per cent on-year during the same period.

Traditionally mid-end dominated markets such as Chennai and Pune cumulatively recorded ~5 per cent of the overall luxury sales during H1 2025, the report stated.

Gaurav Kumar, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Land, CBRE India said, “The remarkable rise in luxury housing, both in demand and supply, reflects a structural shift in homebuyer preferences and reaffirms India’s position as a high-potential market for global and domestic investors alike.”

The first half of 2025 saw the launch of approximately 7,300 luxury housing units, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year increase. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad led the market, together accounting for over 90 per cent of these luxury unit launches.

The report stated that India's luxury housing sector is drawing increasing interest from High Net Worth Individuals, Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, and Non-Resident Indians. This trend is driven by the desire to protect assets amid global uncertainties and to take advantage of a strengthening US dollar.

The report also highlights that overall housing sales in the top seven cities remained strong between January and June 2025, with around 132,000 units sold and about 138,000 new units launched. This suggests a balanced market during this period.

Kumar further stated that India’s residential market has entered a phase of strategic resilience, and the focus of developers has realigned toward quality, transparency, and experience.

Manish Singhal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, said, “This report is a vital roadmap for stakeholders in India's housing landscape. The housing boom, coupled with policy evolution, highlights the need for reforms that ease approvals, redefine affordable housing in urban India, and incentivise sustainable development. Housing is no longer just shelter, it's an engine for inclusive growth. The report also captures the sector’s evolving dynamics from rising home loan disbursements to the surge in mid-to-high-end housing and formalisation of rental housing.”