Planning to buy a home? Delhi-NCR's luxury property market may get even costlier in 2 years

Delhi-NCR's premium and luxury housing market is expected to remain on a strong growth trajectory over the next two years, supported by rising wealth among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), sustained investments from non-resident Indians (NRIs), and large-scale infrastructure development.

Demand for luxury homes is now being driven by long-term structural factors rather than short-term market cycles. Improved connectivity, expanding business hubs and increasing investor confidence are expected to keep the momentum intact despite broader market uncertainties, according to Equirus Wealth.

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Major infrastructure projects such as the operational Dwarka Expressway and the upcoming Noida International Airport are reshaping the residential landscape across the National Capital Region (NCR). These projects are opening up new premium residential corridors while improving accessibility between Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida.

A relatively weaker rupee has made Indian real estate more attractive for NRIs, encouraging overseas Indians to invest in premium residential properties. At the same time, rising wealth creation among entrepreneurs, professionals and business families is increasing allocations towards real estate as a stable long-term asset.

"Delhi-NCR's premium and luxury housing market is being driven by long-term structural factors rather than cyclical demand. Rising wealth creation, improving infrastructure, and sustained NRI interest are creating a strong foundation for demand in the premium segment," said Apurva Muthalia, Business Head - Real Estate at Equirus Wealth.

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"We expect the luxury housing market to remain resilient over the medium term, particularly for projects launched by large, reputable developers with a strong execution track record."

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The positive outlook comes at a time when India's luxury housing market continues to witness record demand. Recent transactions indicate that affluent buyers are increasingly purchasing multiple luxury apartments within the same projects, reflecting growing confidence in premium real estate as both an investment and a lifestyle choice.

Industry data also shows developers are increasingly focusing on premium and luxury projects, particularly in Delhi-NCR, where demand has remained resilient. Large launches by established developers and strong booking numbers further underline the region's growing appeal among wealthy domestic buyers and NRIs.