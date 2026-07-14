₹1 lakh deposit, ₹19,604 returned: Bengaluru tenant alleges massive deduction by landlord

A Bengaluru tenant has ignited a debate over rental practices after claiming that his landlord deducted ₹80,396 from his ₹1 lakh security deposit, leaving him with a refund of just ₹19,604.

The tenant alleged that most of the deductions were for renovation and maintenance work that would ultimately benefit the next occupant rather than cover damages caused during his stay.

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The incident came to light through a post on the r/bangalorerentals subreddit, where the tenant shared screenshots of an itemised deduction sheet and questioned whether such charges were justified. The post quickly attracted hundreds of reactions from users, many of whom described similar experiences while renting homes in Bengaluru.

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Paying to renovate

According to the Reddit post, the tenant had rented a 2BHK apartment and claimed he maintained the property well throughout his tenancy.

After vacating the flat, however, the landlord allegedly shared a detailed list of deductions amounting to ₹80,396. The charges reportedly included expenses for painting, polishing, repairs, electrical work, carpentry, plumbing, cleaning and other maintenance activities.

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Expressing his frustration, the tenant wrote that the deductions made him feel as though he was "paying to renovate the flat for the next tenant" rather than covering genuine damages caused during his occupancy. He maintained that there was no major damage to the apartment that could justify such a steep deduction.

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"I treated the house like my own home," the tenant wrote, adding that there was no significant damage that could justify such a large deduction from the deposit.

Reddit users share similar experiences

The post resonated with many renters, with several Reddit users claiming that hefty security deposit deductions have become a recurring issue in Bengaluru's rental market.

ALSO READ: 'My career took off in Bengaluru': Techie's viral post has a message for every job seeker

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One user wrote, "Call police, do not delay. Problem in bangalore is everyone think that police will not help. This is completely wrong notion, either visit police station or dial 100. They will definitely call landlord to police station."

Second user commented, "Bangalore Landlords will never return you your advance amount at all or atleast without looting a lion share of it. The whole concept of the insane advance amount that has no proportionality with the rent is to loot big. Big advance, big loot."

Another user wrote. " And that's why, never take rent agreement as a mere formality. It always bites you back when moving out. All such things should get documented at start in the agreement itself."