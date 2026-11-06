Rajendra Lodha faces fresh FIR over alleged ₹6.67-crore property fraud

The FIR was registered at Mumbai’s NM Joshi Marg police station on October 22. The alleged irregularities relate to transactions dating back to 2019, when the company was involved in a land development deal and the sale of a flat in its Lodha Park project.

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Dispute over Lower Parel flat

According to the complaint, a flat in the Lower Parel project, reportedly valued at Rs 6.86 crore, was sold to Sacvir Builders and Developers LLP for Rs 5.36 crore. This represented a discount of Rs 1.5 crore from the reported valuation.

The company alleged that the buyers paid Rs 36 lakh towards the property, following which a dispute arose over the remaining amount. Rajendra Lodha allegedly claimed that Sacvir Builders had provided brokerage services in connection with a separate land development transaction in Bhiwandi.

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According to the complaint, the brokerage was valued at Rs 5 crore, and Lodha allegedly instructed the company to adjust this amount against the outstanding payment for the flat. Lodha Developers has alleged that the arrangement resulted in a financial loss to the company.

The complaint further alleges that the transaction was completed despite the disputed payment arrangement. Investigators are expected to examine the property valuation, the brokerage claim and the circumstances under which the flat was allotted.

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Bhiwandi land deal under scanner

The FIR also refers to a land transaction in the Mankoli area of Bhiwandi. According to the complaint, Rajendra Lodha introduced an individual identified as Nitin Narayan Keni, claiming that he had the land. Lodha Developers allegedly paid Keni Rs 17 lakh in connection with the transaction.

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The company has alleged that the Lower Parel flat deal and the Bhiwandi land transaction together caused losses of Rs 6.67 crore. The police are investigating the allegations and the roles of the individuals named in the complaint.