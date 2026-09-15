REIT returns are not just about rental income: 65-70% comes from capital gains

The sector note says listed Indian REITs have delivered attractive yield profiles alongside capital appreciation, with around 65-70% of trailing 12-month returns coming from price appreciation. The analysis excludes Knowledge Realty and Bagmane REIT because both were listed relatively recently.

Distributions remain a key attraction

While capital appreciation has contributed the larger share of recent returns, distributions remain central to the REIT investment proposition. The report's data for established listed REITs shows average annual distribution yields of around 6.8%-7.5% for several platforms.

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REIT Average annual distribution yield TTM XIRR Brookfield India REIT 7.4% 22.0% Mindspace Business Parks REIT 6.9% 23.7% Embassy Office Parks REIT 6.8% 15.1% Nexus Select Trust 7.5% 22.0%

Source: Sector note; figures as of August 3, 2026.

This means investors can potentially benefit from two different return streams: cash distributions generated by the underlying real estate portfolio and appreciation in the market value of their REIT units.

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Why can REIT units appreciate?

Capital appreciation can reflect several factors, including growth in rental income, higher occupancy, asset valuations and expectations of future portfolio expansion. REITs are also pursuing acquisitions and using sponsor-owned assets and third-party opportunities to expand their portfolios.

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The sector note highlights significant acquisition capacity across the sector, supported by sponsor right-of-first-offer assets, selective acquisitions and relatively conservative leverage.

For example, Nexus Select Trust has recorded approximately 16% capital appreciation CAGR since inception, alongside consistent distributions, according to the report.

A growing investment segment

The broader REIT market has also expanded significantly. Rising institutional participation, growing portfolios and increasing investor awareness have strengthened the asset class.

The combination of income and capital appreciation means REITs are increasingly being viewed as a core allocation within portfolios rather than simply an alternative to fixed-income investments. The sector note describes the track record of listed REITs as demonstrating resilient distributions and inflation-beating total returns through market cycles.

For investors, however, total returns can fluctuate with market prices. Unlike the distribution component, capital appreciation is not guaranteed. The August 2026 sector data therefore highlights the importance of looking at both yield and unit-price performance when assessing REITs, rather than judging them solely by their periodic payouts.

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