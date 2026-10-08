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Worth ₹8 crore, Yami Gautam’s 100-year-old Himachal home is pure rustic luxury

Worth ₹8 crore, Yami Gautam’s 100-year-old Himachal home is pure rustic luxury

Away from Mumbai’s bustle, Yami Gautam’s 100-year-old Himachal home offers a peaceful life close to nature. Her home is not just a celebrity residence—it is a sprawling heritage retreat.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 1:15 AM IST
Worth ₹8 crore, Yami Gautam’s 100-year-old Himachal home is pure rustic luxury Yami Gautam and Dhurandhar's Aditya Dhar tied the knot in 2021 in a close-knit ceremony in Himachal.

Actor Yami Gautam owns a century-old heritage home in Himachal Pradesh’s Gohar area of Mandi district. Spread across a reported 25-acre property, the residence reflects traditional Himachali architecture, with extensive use of wood and stone and a gently sloping roof.

The property, reportedly valued at around ₹8 crore, is far removed from the luxury apartments and celebrity homes associated with Mumbai. Its rustic design and mountain setting have made it a subject of interest among fans of the actor and her filmmaker-husband, Aditya Dhar.

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According to Financial Express, Yami has shared glimpses of the home and its surrounding farmland on social media. The actor is known to use the property as a place to relax and reconnect with nature.

Greenhouse and organic kitchen garden

The estate reportedly includes a greenhouse and an organic kitchen garden. Yami and Aditya are said to grow several fruits and vegetables on the land, including apples, potatoes, plums and ginger.

It also mentioned lemons and other homegrown produce from the property. The farm area adds to the home’s self-sufficient, countryside appeal, while the surrounding greenery gives it the feel of a private retreat.

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The house’s architecture is believed to have been retained in keeping with its traditional character, rather than being extensively modernised. This blend of natural materials, farmland and mountain views has been described as “rustic beauty” in reports about the property.

Are Yami and Aditya moving there?

Yami and Aditya got married in Himachal Pradesh in 2021, and the actor has maintained a strong connection with the state. Several speculations claimed that the couple had moved their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh.

However, the reported relocation has not been officially confirmed by Yami or Aditya. A clarification attributed to Aditya’s team stated that the filmmaker and actor do not currently have plans to shift permanently to Himachal Pradesh.

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For now, the century-old home appears to remain an important personal retreat for the couple. Whether it becomes their full-time residence after Aditya’s work on Dhurandhar remains unconfirmed.

MUST READ: From screen to hills: Vikrant Massey to turn ‘Musafir Cafe’ into reality

Recent projects and net worth

Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370, which was produced by Aditya Dhar and earned the couple National Awards, while Aditya recently directed and produced the successful Dhurandhar franchise, starring Ranveer Singh. The two films reportedly crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide. Their combined net worth is reportedly estimated at ₹99–104 crore. However, these figures are media estimates and have not been officially confirmed.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 1:15 AM IST
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