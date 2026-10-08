Worth ₹8 crore, Yami Gautam’s 100-year-old Himachal home is pure rustic luxury

According to Financial Express, Yami has shared glimpses of the home and its surrounding farmland on social media. The actor is known to use the property as a place to relax and reconnect with nature.

Greenhouse and organic kitchen garden

The estate reportedly includes a greenhouse and an organic kitchen garden. Yami and Aditya are said to grow several fruits and vegetables on the land, including apples, potatoes, plums and ginger.

It also mentioned lemons and other homegrown produce from the property. The farm area adds to the home’s self-sufficient, countryside appeal, while the surrounding greenery gives it the feel of a private retreat.

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The house’s architecture is believed to have been retained in keeping with its traditional character, rather than being extensively modernised. This blend of natural materials, farmland and mountain views has been described as “rustic beauty” in reports about the property.

Are Yami and Aditya moving there?

Yami and Aditya got married in Himachal Pradesh in 2021, and the actor has maintained a strong connection with the state. Several speculations claimed that the couple had moved their permanent base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh.

However, the reported relocation has not been officially confirmed by Yami or Aditya. A clarification attributed to Aditya’s team stated that the filmmaker and actor do not currently have plans to shift permanently to Himachal Pradesh.

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For now, the century-old home appears to remain an important personal retreat for the couple. Whether it becomes their full-time residence after Aditya’s work on Dhurandhar remains unconfirmed.

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Recent projects and net worth

Yami Gautam was last seen in Article 370, which was produced by Aditya Dhar and earned the couple National Awards, while Aditya recently directed and produced the successful Dhurandhar franchise, starring Ranveer Singh. The two films reportedly crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide. Their combined net worth is reportedly estimated at ₹99–104 crore. However, these figures are media estimates and have not been officially confirmed.