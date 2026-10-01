From screen to hills: Vikrant Massey to turn ‘Musafir Cafe’ into reality

Cafes to recreate series’ experience

Massey plays the character of Chander in Musafir Cafe, whose on-screen world revolves around travel, conversations and a relaxed mountain setting. The upcoming venues are expected to recreate the atmosphere of the cafe featured in the show, rather than function only as regular food and beverage outlets.

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Speaking about the idea, Massey told, “I was chatting with Divya, Sharanya Rajgopal [show creator], and Vijay Subramaniam [founder of Collective Artistes Network] about how it would be a great idea to recreate the on-screen experience of the show in real life.”

The cafes are expected to offer coffee, food and books in peaceful surroundings. Fans had reportedly suggested that the actor bring the fictional cafe to life, particularly in the hills.

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Space for artists to stay and work

The project will reportedly include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. These spaces are planned to give artists an opportunity to stay, work on creative projects and take a break from busy city life.

The initiative is being developed with Massey’s production company, Homemade Stories. The actor had earlier spoken about his desire to open a cafe in Himachal Pradesh and had considered locations such as Dharamkot, Dharamshala, Chamba and Kufri.

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While the Dharamshala location has been identified, the exact address of the Uttarakhand cafe and further details about bookings, pricing and facilities have not yet been announced. The final launch date will also depend on the progress of construction and official confirmation from the team.