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From screen to hills: Vikrant Massey to turn ‘Musafir Cafe’ into reality

From screen to hills: Vikrant Massey to turn ‘Musafir Cafe’ into reality

Massey plays the character of Chander in Musafir Cafe, whose on-screen world revolves around travel, conversations and a relaxed mountain setting.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 2:10 PM IST
From screen to hills: Vikrant Massey to turn ‘Musafir Cafe’ into reality Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe Is Coming to Life in Dharamshala and Uttarakhand

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to bring the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen. The actor and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, are reportedly working on two real-life cafes inspired by the popular web series—one in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and another in Uttarakhand.

Construction work on both projects has already begun. The cafes are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, Bollywood Hungama reported.

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Cafes to recreate series’ experience

Massey plays the character of Chander in Musafir Cafe, whose on-screen world revolves around travel, conversations and a relaxed mountain setting. The upcoming venues are expected to recreate the atmosphere of the cafe featured in the show, rather than function only as regular food and beverage outlets.

MUST READ: From a Mumbai chawl to 2 homes: Here's how 'Musafir Cafe' actress Mahima Makwana turned childhood struggles into success by 26

Speaking about the idea, Massey told, “I was chatting with Divya, Sharanya Rajgopal [show creator], and Vijay Subramaniam [founder of Collective Artistes Network] about how it would be a great idea to recreate the on-screen experience of the show in real life.”

The cafes are expected to offer coffee, food and books in peaceful surroundings. Fans had reportedly suggested that the actor bring the fictional cafe to life, particularly in the hills.

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Space for artists to stay and work

The project will reportedly include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. These spaces are planned to give artists an opportunity to stay, work on creative projects and take a break from busy city life.

The initiative is being developed with Massey’s production company, Homemade Stories. The actor had earlier spoken about his desire to open a cafe in Himachal Pradesh and had considered locations such as Dharamkot, Dharamshala, Chamba and Kufri.

ALSO READ: ‘Aur bhi chamkunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹300-crore Mannat gets new gallery for fan greetings

While the Dharamshala location has been identified, the exact address of the Uttarakhand cafe and further details about bookings, pricing and facilities have not yet been announced. The final launch date will also depend on the progress of construction and official confirmation from the team.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 1, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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