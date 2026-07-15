All about Anil Menon, the Indian-origin NASA astronaut who has reached ISS Station

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is making global headlines after launching on his first space mission aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission marks a major milestone in his career and has put the spotlight on the physician, engineer and U.S. Space Force colonel whose journey spans medicine, military service, SpaceX and NASA.

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Who is Anil Menon?

Born on October 15, 1976, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Anil Madhavan Samoilenko Menon comes from a multicultural family. His father emigrated from India, while his mother is of Ukrainian heritage. Over the years, Menon has built an extraordinary career as an emergency medicine physician, aerospace medicine specialist, U.S. Space Force colonel, and NASA astronaut.

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Education of Menon

Menon has an exceptional academic record. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Neurobiology from Harvard University, followed by a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Stanford University. He later completed a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Aerospace Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch, specialising in the medical challenges associated with human spaceflight.

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Career before NASA

Before becoming an astronaut, Menon served in disaster relief operations following the earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal, and also deployed with the U.S. Air Force to care for wounded service members. He has also climbed Mount Everest, reflecting his passion for adventure and endurance.

His expertise in aerospace medicine led him to SpaceX, where he served as the company's first Director of Medical Operations and Crew Flight Surgeon. In this role, he helped develop medical support systems for NASA's Commercial Crew Programme and worked closely on landmark human spaceflight missions, including Demo-2, Crew-1 and the all-civilian Inspiration4 mission.

Journey to NASA

Menon first joined NASA in 2014 as a flight surgeon, supporting astronauts assigned to the International Space Station. His responsibilities included astronaut health care, mission planning and medical support for long-duration space missions.

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In December 2021, NASA selected him as a member of Astronaut Group 23, one of the agency's newest astronaut classes. Following nearly two years of intensive training covering spacecraft systems, robotics, spacewalk procedures, survival training and scientific operations, Menon graduated as a fully qualified NASA astronaut in 2024.

8-month mission

Menon has embarked on his first-ever spaceflight, an approximately eight-month mission to the ISS. Menon launched aboard Soyuz MS-29 alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina. During his stay at the ISS, he will conduct research on human health in space, medical technologies, and semiconductor manufacturing in microgravity, work that could help future missions to the Moon and Mars while also benefiting technologies on Earth.