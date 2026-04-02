NASA's Artemis II mission, which marked a historic return of astronauts to deep space, encountered a technical hiccup shortly after launch, with the spacecraft's only toilet system briefly malfunctioning.

The issue was reported within hours of liftoff when mission specialist Christina Koch flagged a problem while activating part of the Orion capsule's Universal Waste Management System. According to NASA, the malfunction was linked to a jam in the toilet's fan, affecting its urine collection function.

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Toilet glitch and temporary workaround

During live mission updates, NASA confirmed that the toilet's fan had stopped working, prompting ground teams to quickly assess the issue and provide corrective instructions to the crew.

While the urine disposal system was temporarily affected, astronauts were still able to use the facility for solid waste. As a precaution, backup waste management options were activated, including contingency systems designed specifically for such scenarios.

At least one crew member reportedly used a backup collection device while engineers worked on restoring the system.

Toilet issue under review, backup systems activated

NASA said ground teams were working to resolve the issue, while backup waste management systems were activated to ensure operations continued without disruption.

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How the Orion toilet works

The toilet aboard the Orion spacecraft is a compact version of the system used on the International Space Station. Built into the capsule floor, it is designed to provide astronauts with limited privacy in a confined space.

The system relies on airflow rather than gravity to manage waste, using suction to direct it into storage units. Astronauts use foot restraints to stay in position while using the facility, and each crew member is assigned a personal funnel for urine collection.

Despite Orion being larger than earlier spacecraft, its interior space is still tight often compared to the size of two SUVs making efficient waste management systems essential.

A small glitch in a big mission

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Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission under its Artemis programme and will carry astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon before returning to Earth. The mission is a key step toward future lunar landings and long-term human presence on the Moon.