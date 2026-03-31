Artemis II launch on April 1: When and where to watch NASA's moon mission live

NASA's Artemis II mission, the first crewed journey toward the Moon in over 50 years, is set to launch on April 1, 2026, marking a major milestone in space exploration.

The mission will send four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft on a roughly 10-day journey around the Moon and back, serving as a crucial step before future lunar landings under NASA's Artemis programme.

Advertisement

Launch timing: When will Artemis II lift off?

The Artemis II launch is scheduled for April 1 at 6:24 PM EDT (3:54 AM IST on April 2) from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The launch window is approximately two hours, with backup opportunities available in the following days if conditions are not favourable.

How to watch Artemis II launch live

NASA will provide full live coverage of the mission across its official platforms, including NASA TV, the official NASA website, NASA's YouTube channel and social media platforms, as well as partner platforms and space-focused media outlets.

Live coverage is expected to begin several hours before liftoff, featuring pre-launch briefings, crew updates and real-time visuals from the launch pad.

Advertisement

Who are the astronauts on Artemis II?

The mission will carry a four-member international crew:

Reid Wiseman - Commander

Victor Glover - Pilot

Christina Koch - Mission Specialist

Jeremy Hansen - Mission Specialist (Canadian Space Agency)

The crew marks several milestones, including the first woman and the first non-American astronaut to participate in a lunar flyby mission.

Why Artemis II matters

Artemis II will be NASA's first crewed flight using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Unlike the Apollo missions, this mission will not land on the Moon but will perform a flyby, testing critical systems needed for future deep-space missions.

The mission builds on the success of Artemis I (2022) and is designed to pave the way for Artemis III, which aims to land astronauts on the lunar surface for the first time in decades.

Advertisement

What to expect during the mission

After launch, the spacecraft will enter Earth orbit before heading toward the Moon on a free-return trajectory. The astronauts will travel farther from Earth than any humans since the Apollo era before returning for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.