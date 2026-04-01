Artemis II launch: Will Indians be able to see NASA’s Moon mission in the sky?

The upcoming Artemis II mission is drawing global attention as NASA prepares to send astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over five decades. But for viewers in India, the big question is simple: will the launch be visible in the sky?

Launch timing and what it means for India

Advertisement

Related Articles

Artemis II is scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States. This corresponds to a daytime launch window in India (typically late afternoon or evening IST, depending on final timing).

Because the launch happens across the globe in Florida, it will not be visible to the naked eye from India. Rocket launches are only directly visible within a few hundred kilometres of the launch site, and sometimes slightly farther under specific atmospheric conditions. India is simply too far away for any visual sighting.

Why you won’t see it from India

The Space Launch System rocket used for Artemis II will ascend from Florida and quickly move into space along a trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

Due to Earth’s curvature, distance between India and the US, limited visibility range of rocket plumes, the launch cannot be observed from South Asia. Unlike rare meteor events or satellite passes, this is not a global-sky phenomenon.

Watch Artemis II live: Full schedule for India

While you won’t see it in the sky, the entire mission will be available via live broadcast. Here’s how you can watch it in India:

Wednesday, April 1 (IST)

7:45 a.m. | Live coverage of tanking operations for NASA’s Space Launch System rocket begins (YouTube)

12:50 p.m. | Launch coverage of Artemis II (Amazon Prime, YouTube, NASA+)

4:45 p.m. | La tripulación de Artemis II de la NASA despega hacia la Luna (Official broadcast in Spanish) (YouTube, NASA+)

Advertisement

NASA will stream the launch globally, allowing viewers in India to follow the mission in real time.

Why Artemis II still matters for India

Even without visibility, the mission has broader implications. Technologies developed under Artemis—such as advanced navigation, deep-space communication, and life-support systems—often translate into everyday applications on Earth, including GPS improvements, materials science, and medical monitoring systems.

For Indian audiences, Artemis II also marks a new phase in global space exploration, alongside missions led by ISRO such as Gaganyaan.