Bird flu alert: India detects H5N1 in domestic cats for the first time. How to prevent infection

In a worrying first for India, cases of avian influenza (H5N1) have been detected in domestic cats, with Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh emerging as the epicenter. Scientists are now raising concerns about the virus mutating in mammals and its potential risk to humans. H5N1 is primarily an avian virus, but experts warn that mutations can allow it to infect and replicate in mammals.

The Health Ministry confirmed on February 28 that avian influenza (H5N1) was found in three pet cats and a live bird market in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, on January 31, 2025. The district, bordering Nagpur, had already reported fatalities among big cats due to bird flu in December 2024.

What is H5N1 and why is it dangerous

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is caused by influenza A viruses that primarily infect birds but can sometimes jump to mammals, including humans. The H5N1 strain is particularly concerning due to its high mortality rate. Since its emergence in 1996, the virus has led to poultry outbreaks worldwide and sporadic but severe human infections.

Globally, H5N1 has been detected in a growing number of mammals, including dairy cattle and wild animals, raising concerns about its adaptability. In the U.S., around 70 human cases linked to infected animals have been reported since 2022, but no sustained human-to-human transmission has been confirmed.

How the virus spreads

H5N1 is mainly transmitted through direct contact with infected birds or their droppings. The virus can also spread via contaminated surfaces or aerosols. While avian flu was initially thought to affect only birds, the first human cases were detected in Hong Kong in 1997.

Symptoms in humans mirror those of seasonal flu, including fever, sore throat, cough, weakness, and eye infections. Experts emphasize that avian flu is not a foodborne disease, meaning properly cooked poultry remains safe to eat.

Why H5N1 poses a public health emergency

H5N1 presents a major health challenge due to:

Lack of a human vaccine

No natural immunity in humans

High mortality rate (40-60%) among infected individuals

Rapid spread via air and direct contact

Limited awareness and coping mechanisms

While antiviral drugs like Tamiflu can be effective, resistance can develop quickly.

Precautionary measures

To reduce the risk of infection, public health experts recommend:

Seeking medical attention for flu-like symptoms, especially with eye redness

Isolating suspected cases and avoiding crowded places

Wearing masks, gloves, and protective eyewear when handling birds or sick individuals

Frequently washing hands and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces

Avoiding direct contact with bird droppings, dead birds, or contaminated items

Human infections in India

On May 22, 2024, India’s International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point reported a human infection with avian influenza A(H9N2) in a child from West Bengal — the second such case in India, following one in 2019. The child has since recovered.