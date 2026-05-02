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BT Explainer: Why scientists fear weakening Atlantic Ocean currents could alter Indian monsoon

BT Explainer: Why scientists fear weakening Atlantic Ocean currents could alter Indian monsoon

Some climate simulations indicate that a weakened AMOC could reduce monsoon rainfall over parts of India, especially central and northwestern regions. Others suggest rainfall may become more uneven — with longer dry spells interrupted by bursts of intense rain. 

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  • Updated May 2, 2026 3:26 PM IST
BT Explainer: Why scientists fear weakening Atlantic Ocean currents could alter Indian monsoonScientists describe the AMOC as one of Earth’s key climate stabilisers. Changes to it could reshape global weather patterns for decades. 

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is one of Earth’s most important ocean circulation systems. Often described as a giant ocean “conveyor belt,” it moves warm surface water from the tropics northward into the Atlantic Ocean and sends colder, denser water back southward through deep ocean currents. 

This circulation helps regulate global climate by redistributing heat across the planet. Scientists say it plays a crucial role in influencing rainfall systems, temperatures, storm tracks, and monsoon behaviour across multiple continents — including Asia. 

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In recent years, growing scientific concern has emerged over signs that the AMOC may be weakening due to climate change, particularly because of rapid melting of Greenland ice and rising freshwater input into the North Atlantic. 

Why are scientists worried? 

The AMOC depends on salty, dense water sinking in the North Atlantic. But as glaciers and polar ice melt, large volumes of freshwater enter the ocean, making the water less salty and less dense. This weakens the sinking process that powers the circulation. 

Several studies suggest the AMOC is already weaker than it was centuries ago. While scientists are still debating how close it is to a tipping point, many climate models warn that continued global warming could significantly slow it down — or in an extreme scenario, trigger a partial collapse. 

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A major slowdown would not just affect Europe or the Atlantic region. Because the AMOC is tied to global atmospheric circulation, its effects could ripple across the world. 

How is the Indian monsoon connected? 

India’s summer monsoon is driven by temperature differences between land and ocean. During summer, the Indian subcontinent heats up faster than surrounding oceans, creating low pressure that pulls in moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. 

The AMOC indirectly influences this system by affecting global heat distribution and atmospheric circulation patterns. 

If the AMOC weakens sharply: 

  • The Northern Hemisphere could cool in certain regions despite global warming 
  • Tropical rainfall belts may shift southward 
  • Changes in sea surface temperatures could alter monsoon wind strength 
  • Jet streams and pressure systems influencing South Asia may become unstable 

Scientists say such disruptions could weaken the monsoon circulation or make rainfall patterns far more erratic. For a country where nearly half the farmland still depends heavily on rainfall, even small monsoon shifts can have major economic and social consequences. 

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Could this affect agriculture and water security? 

Yes. India’s agriculture, groundwater recharge, hydropower generation, and drinking water systems are deeply linked to monsoon performance. 

A weaker or unstable monsoon could impact: 

  • Rice, wheat, pulses, and sugarcane production 
  • Reservoir levels and irrigation systems 
  • Rural incomes and food prices 
  • Urban water supply in major cities 
  • Power generation dependent on hydroelectricity 

Climate experts warn that erratic rainfall is often harder to manage than gradual decline because infrastructure and farming systems struggle to adapt to sudden swings between floods and droughts. 

Would the AMOC collapse happen suddenly? 

Most scientists say a complete collapse in the immediate future remains uncertain. However, there is growing agreement that the system is weakening and that the risks rise as global temperatures increase. 

Climate models differ on timing, but researchers say the possibility of crossing critical “tipping points” cannot be ignored if greenhouse gas emissions continue at high levels. 

Even without a full collapse, a substantial slowdown could still alter weather systems globally. 

Why does this matter beyond India? 

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The AMOC influences weather and climate across the planet. A major slowdown could potentially trigger: 

  • Colder winters in parts of Europe 
  • Rising sea levels along the US East Coast 
  • Shifts in tropical rain belts 
  • Stronger storms in some regions 
  • Ecosystem disruptions in oceans 

Scientists describe the AMOC as one of Earth’s key climate stabilisers. Changes to it could reshape global weather patterns for decades.

Published on: May 2, 2026 3:25 PM IST
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