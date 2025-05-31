Clean energy revolution: Scientists unveil enzyme shaped by nature that could supercharge global biofuel efficiency

Long buried beneath sugarcane residue, a microbial secret may hold the key to revolutionising clean energy. In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, researchers at Brazil’s Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) have identified a natural enzyme — CelOCE — that could redefine how the world produces second-generation biofuels.

The discovery came from soil samples hidden beneath sugarcane bagasse, the fibrous byproduct left after juice extraction. Here, scientists found a microbial community finely adapted to digesting plant biomass. Within it was CelOCE, a powerful catalyst that wasn’t engineered in a lab but shaped by nature over time.

Unlike traditional enzymes that struggle with the dense crystalline structure of cellulose, CelOCE acts as a molecular wedge, unlocking the biomass and allowing other enzymes to complete the breakdown.

“We’ve identified a metalloenzyme that enhances cellulose conversion through a previously unknown mechanism of substrate binding and oxidative cleavage,” said Mário Murakami, who led the study. “This discovery establishes a new frontier in redox biochemistry for the depolymerisation of plant biomass, with broad implications for biotechnology.”

Using advanced tools — from metagenomics and synchrotron X-ray diffraction to CRISPR-engineered fungi — the team validated CelOCE’s performance in both lab and pilot-scale bioreactors. Remarkably, it’s ready for industrial use now.

That readiness comes at a critical time. Brazil hosts the world’s only two commercial-scale biorefineries for cellulose-based fuels. Current efficiency rates hover around 60-70%, occasionally reaching 80% — leaving a sizeable chunk of biomass untapped. “Any increase in yield means a lot, because we’re talking about hundreds of millions of tons of waste being converted,” said Murakami.

CelOCE’s introduction could unlock that final 20%, not just improving ethanol output but also opening new doors for sustainable aviation fuel and raw materials for the chemical industry. The potential ripple effects touch agriculture, climate action, and even bioremediation technologies.