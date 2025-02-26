Earth awaits another disaster? Live oarfish aka 'doomsday fish' surfaces on Mexican coast, revives ancient disaster myths

In a recent and unusual encounter off the coast of Baja California Sur, a shimmery, slinky oarfish—a creature of the deep rarely seen near the surface—has re-ignited longstanding doomsday legends. The sighting, captured by Robert Hayes of Idaho, has once again brought attention to these mysterious fish, often referred to as “doomsday fish” due to their mythical reputation as predictors of natural disasters.

Hayes, who was visiting the beach with his wife, described the event, saying he had "never seen an oarfish before" and immediately began filming the injured specimen as it struggled along the shoreline before it was guided back to the water. He later recounted his experience to the Washington Post.

The Enigmatic Oarfish

Oarfish are known for their impressive length, typically around 10ft, though some have reached lengths of up to 36ft. These creatures inhabit the mesopelagic region—“the least explored ecosystem on the planet,” as described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Despite their size and striking appearance, oarfish are rarely encountered alive.

Folklore and the “Doomsday Fish” Legend

Historically, oarfish have been entwined with superstition. Centuries of folklore have labelled them as harbingers of calamity. According to reports, the species has inspired legends, with some referring to them as “doomsday fish” and even “messengers of the Dragon Palace” in fairytales.

One historian suggested that these creatures might be one of several mythic figures linked to ominous predictions, as reported by the Guardian. While the idea that oarfish foretell disasters gained traction following the 2011 earthquake in Japan, when about 20 were found on beaches, modern investigations have largely debunked a direct correlation.

In August 2017, two oarfish washed ashore in the Philippines just one day before a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Luzon, while in 2013, similar occurrences were reported along California’s beaches. Despite these eerie coincidences, no concrete evidence has established oarfish as reliable predictors of natural disasters.

Scientific Perspectives on the Phenomenon

The scientific community remains divided over the significance of these sightings. Some researchers propose that oarfish might be more sensitive to seismic activity due to their proximity to underwater fault lines, potentially prompting them to surface before an earthquake.

However, most scientists lean towards natural explanations. They argue that oarfish are more likely to be displaced by environmental factors such as powerful ocean currents or illnesses rather than as a response to seismic events.

A 2019 study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America found no direct relationship between oarfish sightings and earthquakes in Japan, a sentiment echoed by further research in the field.