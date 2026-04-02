From Apollo to Artemis: How Moon missions get their names

The names of Moon missions are not picked at random. They are chosen to tell a story. From Apollo, which marked the peak of the Cold War space race, to Artemis, which now defines NASA’s return to the Moon, each name reflects what the mission is trying to achieve—and how space agencies want the world to see it.

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Apollo: A name built for a big moment

When NASA was preparing its first Moon missions in the 1960s, it chose the name “Apollo” after the Greek god of the Sun. The name was suggested by Abe Silverstein, NASA's Director of Space Flight Development, in 1960.

The idea was simple. Apollo represented power, light and ambition—exactly what the United States wanted to project at a time when it was racing against the Soviet Union to reach the Moon first.

The name stuck. And between 1969 and 1972, the Apollo program delivered on that promise, putting humans on the Moon and bringing them back safely.

Why space missions often use mythological names

NASA didn’t stop at Apollo. In fact, mythology became a pattern.Using names from Greek and Roman myths helped in a few ways:

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They were easy to recognise across the world

They carried meaning linked to exploration and discovery

They made missions feel like part of a larger human story

That’s why even today, spacecraft like Orion continue to follow the same approach.

Artemis: A name that connects past and future

Fast forward to today, and NASA’s Moon programme is called the Artemis program.

Artemis, in Greek mythology, is the goddess of the Moon—and the twin sister of Apollo.

That link is not a coincidence. NASA chose the name to directly connect its new missions with the earlier Apollo era, while also signalling that this is a new phase of exploration.

What’s different this time

The shift from Apollo to Artemis is not just about names—it reflects a change in goals.

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Apollo was about getting to the Moon first

Artemis is about staying there longer and building for the future

NASA plans to use Artemis missions to create a long-term human presence on the Moon and eventually prepare for missions to Mars. Unlike Apollo, this programme also involves global partners and private companies.