HMPV in India: ‘No need for concern if you’re vaccinated for Covid’, experts share critical update 

In India, two HMPV cases were recently reported in Karnataka as part of the routine surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). While this has raised concerns about a potential pandemic similar to COVID-19, experts have reassured the public that HMPV is not a new pathogen.

Related Articles

It has been recognised worldwide, and the ICMR, along with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), monitors trends of respiratory illnesses, including HMPV, alongside other viruses like influenza and RSV.

The government has emphasized the strength of its health infrastructure and surveillance systems, which remain vigilant in detecting and addressing emerging health threats.

Hospitals and healthcare providers have been instructed to report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), with an increased focus on strict monitoring, documentation, and isolation protocols.

‘Covid vaccinations enough’

According to experts, there is no need for concern if one is already vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus. They, however, suggest taking precautions as it is a contagious disease and spreads via droplet infection.

“There is no vaccine available for this virus but if you have taken a flu shot, the three vaccine doses of COVID virus, you already have immunity… This is not something that will spread by me talking or breathing like COVID. This is not the case with HMPV virus because it’s a droplet infection... because of cough. You will need to take precautions,” Vishal Rao, Surgical Oncologist at Bengaluru’s HCG Hospital, told PTI.

HMPV vs COVID-19

While both HMPV and COVID-19 (caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) are respiratory pathogens, they differ significantly in their virology, transmission, and public health impact.

Both viruses spread through respiratory droplets, direct contact, and contaminated surfaces. They can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms like cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and are particularly harmful to vulnerable populations, including infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

However, COVID-19 presents a broader range of symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, and carries a higher risk of severe complications like blood clotting and multi-organ failure. Additionally, vaccines and antiviral treatments are available for COVID-19, whereas HMPV currently only has supportive care available for management.