House of the Dragon inspires new species name: Meet Thailand’s tiny ‘Syrax’ lizard named after Rhaenyra’s dragon

The species was described by a research team led by Poramad Trivalairat, with scientists from Chulabhorn Royal Academy and Kasetsart University. The study was published in the open-access journal ZooKeys on July 31.

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Why the new lizard stands out

The researchers found several characteristics that distinguish A. syrax from other mountain horned dragons.

The lizard has yellowish-green colouration and is among the smallest members of its genus. It also produces unusually large egg clutches for its body size.

The species has the smallest neck and back crest scales recorded in the entire genus. It also lacks the characteristic black patch around the eye found in several related species and instead has a distinctive dark collar marking.

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DNA analysis provided further evidence that the lizard is a distinct species. Analysis of two genes showed that A. syrax is genetically different from its closest known relative, A. lepidogaster, as well as other species in the genus.

Researchers have proposed “Syrax mountain horned dragon” as its English common name.

A lizard living in a narrow mountain habitat

The discovery also highlights the vulnerability of Thailand's mountain ecosystems.

A. syrax appears to be confined to a narrow band of high-elevation forest, with its populations naturally fragmented by the rugged terrain.

Researchers are calling for stronger protection of Mae Wong's forests, which are also home to several threatened species, including the Asian forest tortoise, Oldham's leaf turtle and Indochinese tiger.

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They have also suggested that the newly discovered species could help draw greater attention to the biodiversity and conservation needs of the region.

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Who is Syrax in House of the Dragon?

For fans of the series, Syrax is the yellow dragon bonded with Rhaenyra Targaryen. Rhaenyra claimed Syrax when she was a child, and the dragon remains her mount throughout the story.

Syrax is not the biggest or most formidable dragon in the Targaryen family. She is, however, one of the prominent dragons in House of the Dragon and is closely associated with Rhaenyra's character. The dragon is also known for laying eggs and producing several clutches.

The scientists' choice of name was deliberate. The study says the name was inspired by the new species' “distinctive yellow-hued coloration”, its relatively small size compared with related species and its “significant reproductive output”, reflected in its high clutch size.

What is House of the Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is HBO's prequel to Game of Thrones, set roughly 200 years before the events of the original series. It follows the Targaryen dynasty and the brutal succession struggle that develops around Rhaenyra Targaryen's claim to the Iron Throne.

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Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy as an adult, is at the centre of the series' conflict between rival factions of the Targaryen family. Dragons are central to the story, with Syrax among the prominent creatures featured alongside Daemon Targaryen's Caraxes and Aemond Targaryen's enormous Vhagar. The show's third season concluded on August 9, 2026.

So while Acanthosaura syrax may not breathe fire or fight for the Iron Throne, its yellowish colour, small size and unusually large egg clutches gave scientists a real-world reason to give the new mountain lizard a name straight out of Westeros.