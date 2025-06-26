Former ISRO chief S Somanath on Thursday said that Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's presence on the Axiom-4 mission "will significantly bolster our Gaganyaan mission," marking a crucial step for India's human spaceflight program. As the Ax-4 capsule closes in on the International Space Station (ISS), Somanath described it as a moment where "India is not just a passenger...we are a partner, a participant, and a future-ready crew."

Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday became the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS, joining three other crew members aboard Axiom Space’s commercial Ax-4 mission. The spacecraft lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 12:01 pm IST, with live watch parties held across the world — including in Shukla's hometown Lucknow, where his parents viewed the launch from City Montessori School.

As the #Ax4 capsule closes in on the @Space_Station, it is heartening to see how India's scientific ecosystem is quietly and confidently scripting its own chapter in space research.

With #ShubhanshuShukla onboard, India is not just a passenger on this ride. We are a partner, a… pic.twitter.com/7P8MTRy6OU — Dr. S Somanath (@SomanathSpeak) June 26, 2025

The mission marks India's return to space crewed missions after 41 years, the last being Rakesh Sharma's eight-day journey aboard the Soviet Union's Salyut-7 in 1984.

"His presence will significantly bolster our Gaganyaan mission, adding experiential depth to planning, life science payloads and long duration spaceflight goals,” said Somanath. He stressed that the Ax-4 mission is not just symbolic, but a sign of India's evolving role in global space research.

The mission carries Indian experiments focused on tardigrade survival in microgravity, seed germination, human-technology interaction, and cyanobacteria nitrogen usage. “These are not one off science projects. They are building blocks for future Indian space stations and deep space settlements,” Somanath noted.

Calling it a "profound shift from being technology receivers to co-creators,” Somanath linked the mission’s relevance to former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam’s vision of “spinoffs for society, science for self reliance."

In his first live call from space, Shukla greeted viewers with a “namaskar” and shared his early experience aboard the ISS. “I’m still getting used to zero gravity — like a baby learning how to walk, figuring out how to move and control myself. But I’m really enjoying every moment,” he said with a laugh.

“Seeing the Indian tricolour reminded me that all of you are with me on this journey. This is a strong step forward for India’s human space program and for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission. I want each one of you to feel like a part of this mission. It’s not just about technical ambition — it’s about the spirit and purpose behind the entire journey,” he added.

Somanath concluded with a personal note: "I can visualise how schoolchildren across the length and breadth of India, especially in remote villages, will watch today's development with eyes wide open. It is this India I once belonged to. An India of dreams and aspirations. We are not space tourists. We are space thinkers."



