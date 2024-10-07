India’s snack obsession fuels a diabetes explosion, reveals a first-of-its-kind study

Fried, baked and ultra-processed foods are pushing India towards a diabetes catastrophe. A startling new clinical trial has uncovered that these snack staples, loaded with advanced glycation end products (AGEs), are a major reason why India is now the diabetes capital of the world.

AGEs—harmful compounds that form when sugars react with fats or proteins during high-temperature cooking, like frying or roasting—are directly linked to inflammation, a key factor behind diabetes. Regular consumption of these foods isn’t just unhealthy; it’s accelerating the disease’s grip on millions.

The study, backed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), revealed that the following foods carry significant risks due to their high AGE content:

Fried foods: chips, fried chicken, samosas, pakoras

Baked goods: cookies, cakes, crackers

Processed foods: ready-made meals, margarine, mayonnaise

Animal-based foods cooked at high temperatures: grilled or roasted meats like bacon, beef, and poultry

Roasted nuts: dry nuts, roasted walnuts, sunflower seeds

These foods are common in the Indian diet and are routinely prepared using cooking methods that increase their AGE levels, such as frying, roasting, grilling, and baking.

In contrast, participants in the study who followed a low-AGE diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and foods prepared by boiling or steaming, saw marked improvements in insulin sensitivity and better blood sugar control after meals.

Experts involved in the study stress the critical importance of rethinking not just what is eaten, but how it is cooked. Cooking methods like frying, roasting, and grilling significantly elevate AGE levels, whereas boiling and steaming keep these harmful compounds in check.

The trial, which involved 38 overweight or obese adults, split them into groups consuming either high- or low-AGE diets for 12 weeks. Results showed that those on the low-AGE diet had improved insulin function and reduced post-meal glucose levels, vital for managing and preventing diabetes. Meanwhile, the high-AGE group exhibited increased inflammation and reduced insulin sensitivity.

With diabetes rates in India skyrocketing to 11.4%, affecting more than 100 million people, this study provides a stark warning. For a country battling this health crisis, steering clear of AGE-rich foods like chips and cookies could be a crucial step in fighting back.