ISRO announces new timelines for Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 missions. Check details here

ISRO chairman S Somanath revealed new dates for some important upcoming missions: Gaganyaan, the manned space mission, likely to be launched in 2026; sample return mission Chandrayaan-4 will be launched in 2028. The much-delayed India-US joint NISAR mission is finally scheduled for next year, he added.

The dates were announced by Somanath on October 26 while delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at Akashvani (All India Radio), according to a report by The Indian Express. The ISRO chief also said that India was aiming to increase its contribution in the global space economy to at least 10 percent in the next one decade from the current 2 percent.

Somanath also disclosed that Chandrayaan-5 would be a joint moon-landing mission with Japan space agency JAXA. Originally named LUPEX, or Lunar Polar Exploration, the time frame of this mission was not clarified but is likely to take place after 2028. He also said that this would be a very heavy mission as the rover on Chandrayaan-3 was only 27 kg in weight while in Chandrayaan-5 it would weigh 350 kg.

The ISRO chief also said that India must undergo a revolutionary transformation to rise as a developed economy. He also praised Elon Musk for his innovative work in the space sector, adding that Musk’s achievements have inspired work within ISRO.

Somanathan made these remarks while addressing students at the 13th convocation ceremony of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi yesterday.

“We have reached a level where we are the fifth-largest global economy, but to move further up, we must build and improve upon our technology. We have to work hard to develop our own expertise in areas like propulsion, material sciences, and orbital dynamics,” he said.

Somanathan applauded the government's recent initiatives to open the space sector to private players, saying it was a step in the right direction.

“The government has recognised the importance of private investment and participation in space. This will drive fasten development cycles, reduce costs, and enhance our global competitiveness,” he said.

