Business Today
News
Science News
ISRO reschedules SpaDeX Mission: 10 key points about India’s major space milestone 

The launch, originally scheduled for 9:58 pm on December 30, will now occur at 10:00 pm. The launch, originally scheduled for 9:58 pm on December 30, will now occur at 10:00 pm.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced a two-minute delay in the launch of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, set to take place aboard a PSLV rocket. The launch, originally scheduled for 9:58 pm on December 30, will now occur at 10:00 pm, ISRO confirmed. The space agency did not immediately provide a reason for the change. 

“Launch Day is here! Tonight at exactly 10 pm, PSLV-C60, carrying SpaDeX and innovative payloads, is set for liftoff,” ISRO said in an update on December 30. 

The Space Docking Experiment is a pivotal mission for India, aimed at demonstrating orbital docking technology, which is essential for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions. 

Here are 10 key points about the SpaDeX mission: 

  1. Cost-Effective Technology Demonstrator: SpaDeX is a cost-efficient mission to demonstrate in-space docking technology, placing India alongside the elite group of countries like the US, China, and Russia. 
  2. Launch Details: The mission will be launched from the first launch pad at Sriharikota, carrying two spacecraft as the primary payloads, along with 24 secondary payloads. 
  3. Key Technology for Future Missions: In-space docking technology is crucial for India’s space ambitions, including plans to send humans to the Moon. 
  4. India’s Space Station Ambitions: The success of SpaDeX will lay the foundation for the development and operation of India’s own space station, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. 
  5. Multiple Rocket Launches: The docking technology will be critical for missions that involve multiple rocket launches to achieve common objectives. 
  6. Docking Timeline: The docking process is expected to take place within 10-14 days after the scheduled lift-off on December 30. 
  7. PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4): Alongside the SpaDeX mission, scientists will also carry out the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4), which will place 24 payloads — 14 from ISRO and 10 from industry and academia — into their designated orbits over a 90-minute period after launch. 
  8. ISRO’s Final Mission of 2024: This mission marks ISRO’s last launch of the year, with PSLV-C60 being the first vehicle integrated up to the fourth stage at the PSLV Integration Facility. 
  9. Significance for Human Spaceflight: SpaDeX is a major step toward enabling India’s participation in future international human space exploration initiatives. 
  10. Enhancing India’s Space Capability: The mission highlights India’s growing space capabilities and its ambitions to contribute to global space exploration efforts. 

The SpaDeX mission represents a significant leap forward for ISRO and India’s space programme, marking a new chapter in the nation’s journey into space.  

Published on: Dec 30, 2024, 3:16 PM IST
