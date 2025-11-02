ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ set for historic liftoff with India’s heaviest satellite. When to watch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to script a new chapter in India’s space journey today with the launch of CMS-03, the country’s heaviest communication satellite built indigenously, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket — fondly known as ‘Bahubali’ for its immense lifting power.

Standing 43.5 metres tall on the second launch pad at Sriharikota, the LVM3-M5 will lift off at 5:26 pm IST, carrying the 4,410-kg satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Advertisement

Milestone in India’s space capability

The launch marks a major stride toward India’s self-reliance in building and deploying high-capacity communication satellites. CMS-03 is not only the heaviest communication satellite ever launched from Indian soil but also a symbol of India’s expanding technological and operational confidence in the heavy-lift category.

Designed as a multi-band, multi-mission satellite, CMS-03 will provide enhanced communication coverage across the Indian subcontinent and adjoining oceanic regions, extending far beyond terrestrial boundaries.

Strategically, it will strengthen communication networks for India’s naval, air, and maritime operations, offering secure, uninterrupted links between warships, aircraft, and remote assets — a critical boost for national security and connectivity.

Meet ‘Bahubali’

The LVM3-M5 marks the fifth operational flight of India’s flagship heavy-lift launch vehicle. Capable of carrying 4,000 kg to GTO and 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the LVM3 is the same rocket family that successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 in 2023 — the mission that placed India on the lunar south pole.

Advertisement

Built for reliability and cost efficiency, the LVM3 features a three-stage configuration:

Two S200 solid boosters for liftoff, developed at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram.

L110 liquid stage powered by twin Vikas engines from LPSC.

C25 cryogenic upper stage, providing the final boost to reach orbit.

Nicknamed ‘Bahubali’ by ISRO engineers, the rocket symbolizes raw power and precision — lifting massive payloads that once required foreign launchers.

Until now, India’s heaviest communication satellite, GSAT-11 (5,854 kg), had to be launched in 2018 aboard Arianespace’s Ariane-5 from French Guiana. With CMS-03, ISRO is taking a significant step toward launching large satellites independently, reducing dependence on international partners and saving substantial costs.

Why the CMS-03 mission matters

Expands India’s domestic communication and internet capacity across land and sea.

Strengthens strategic communications for defense and maritime operations.

Reinforces India’s credibility as a cost-effective and capable space power.

Continues the successful legacy of LVM3 missions, following Chandrayaan-3’s global success.

As the countdown nears zero, the mission stands as a testament to India’s growing prowess in space technology — combining indigenous innovation, precision engineering, and strategic vision. The success of CMS-03 will not only boost national connectivity but also propel India closer to its goal of becoming a self-reliant space power with global reach.